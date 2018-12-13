WEST RUTLAND — No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 4 in West Rutland on Wednesday morning but the road was shut down for about two hours.
According to a press release, Barry Conger, 55, of Poultney, was driving a 2003 Volkswagen Bug on Route 4 near the Twin Bridges, when he lost control of his car on the icy roadway.
The Bug left the road and turned over onto its roof in the culvert.
The crash was reported around 6:20 a.m.
Police said Conger was not hurt and was able to get out of the car before emergency responders reached the scene of the crash.
The eastbound lane of Route 4 east was temporarily delayed while the Bug was removed. Police announced the road was open again around 8:25 a.m.
Troopers were assisted by the West Rutland Fire Department, staff from the Vermont Agency of Transportation and the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.
