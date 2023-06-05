LEICESTER — State police say they’re investigating an incident that left one person dead and another injured on Sunday.
LEICESTER — State police say they’re investigating an incident that left one person dead and another injured on Sunday.
Police haven’t named anyone involved.
According to police, at 10:55 p.m. a 911 call was received about a disturbance on Route 7. One person was found dead, another injured. The injured person was taken to a hospital, their condition is unknown.
Police want to know more about a black Nissan sedan reportedly having left the area around the incident.
State police are being assisted by police departments in Brandon and Middlebury.
On Monday, all Otter Valley Unified Union School District schools, including Lothrop, Neshobe, Otter creek Academy, Otter Valley Middle and High School, were closed out of an abundance of caution, according to school officials.
Anyone with information about this is asked to contact Vermont State Police at the New Haven barracks at 802-388-4919. Tips can be submitted online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
This story will be updated.
