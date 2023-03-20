MENDON — One person has died after a house fire on Old Stockbridge Path on Saturday night.
Vermont State Police identified the victim late Monday afternoon as Helvi Abatiell Furlan, 52, of Mendon.
Rutland City Fire Chief William Lovett said Monday that his department received multiple calls at 11:38 p.m. reporting a house fire.
The glow from the flames could be seen from Mendon Mountain Orchard, prompting his department to summon its mutual aid partners from Rutland Town, Killington, Chittenden, Proctor and Pittsford, he said. The Vermont State Police Victim Services Unit also responded to provide assistance.
There were flames coming out of all but two windows when firefighters arrived. They entered the building through the second floor via a ladder truck, rescued a dog, and located Abatiell Furlan who’d been trapped indoors, Lovett said.
According to a state police press release, emergency crews located Abatiell Furlan inside the home and carried her out of the building and to an ambulance. Abatiell Furlan was taken by Regional Ambulance to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where she died at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The death is not considered suspicious, state police said.
A 17-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl who had been in the home survived the fire without injury, along with the family dog, according to the release.
Lovett said fire crews were on scene until 8 a.m. on Sunday. They returned once to assist Vermont State Police in clearing rubble and putting out hot spots, then they were back later in the day to extinguish another flare up.
The home was completely destroyed, he said.
The Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was called in to investigate the origin and cause of the fire, state police said. The fire appears to be accidental, and the origin is believed to be in or around the wood burning furnace and chimney, though the specific cause is classified as undetermined.
