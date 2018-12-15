BOLTON — State police are investigating a head-on collision that claimed the life of one of the drivers and sent two others to the hospital with significant injuries Friday morning.
The crash occurred on a wet stretch of Route 2 about a half-mile west of Sharkyville Road and police were summoned to the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. First responders found the wreckage of two cars — a 2012 Kia Sorento that had been operated by Dawn Armstrong, 53, of Bolton, and a 2017 Honda Fit driven by William Menning, 68, of Huntington, according to police.
Armstrong, who police said wasn’t wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, was fatally injured. Police said Menning and his lone passenger, Joyce Holbrook-Menning, 62, both survived the crash, but had to be extricated from their wrecked car before being transported the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington to treat serious injuries.
Menning suffered injuries to his head, left shoulder and left hip, as well as “multiple fractures and lacerations,” according to police. Holbrook-Menning suffered chest injuries and multiple fractures. Both were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, police said.
Police were joined at the scene by members of the Bolton Fire Department, Richmond Fire and Rescue, Williston Rescue, the Waterbury Fire Department and UVM Rescue.
The state police crash reconstruction team responded to the scene to assist with an investigation that is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 802-878-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.