Making Center Street one way got a lot of positive attention Monday.
The Rutland Redevelopment Authority hosted a public forum at the Paramount Theatre on three proposed redesigns for Center Street. One would make permanent the widened sidewalks and parklets temporarily put in place during the past two summers. Another would make the street one way, further increasing pedestrian space. The third would close off the street to vehicular traffic entirely.
It was the middle option that seemed to draw the most positive comments, especially among downtown business-owners and similar “stakeholders.”
“Pedestrian-only would be very challenging for us,” Paramount Executive Director Eric Mallette said. “Entrance, egress, we occasionally have shows that need to be loaded in the front of the building.”
Erica Balestra, who rents out a number of apartments downtown, also said she wanted to see the one-way design adopted.
“I love the idea of the retail and the restaurants being able to have outside space, but I also have to watch out for my tenants being able to carry their groceries and furniture. ... I just think the one-way would be the best of both worlds.”
According to charts put together for the forum, the one-way design would offer about a third more pedestrian space and more than a seven-fold increase in space for Center Street merchants to offer outside dining or displays. This would come at a cost of about 30% of the parking. RRA Executive Director Brennan Duffy has said the one-way street could be made level with the sidewalk, creating a better space when the street is temporarily closed for special events.
The pedestrian configuration would more than triple the pedestrian space while giving businesses a tenfold increase. The design presented Monday included a mini-park with an amphitheater in the middle of Center Street. “I think a lot of people like the pedestrian-only but are hesitant about how extreme that might be,” he said, adding that the one-way options could offer downtown “the best of both worlds.”
“I feel like whatever we do, it needs to feel transformative for the downtown,” said Andy Paluch, who co-owns Wild Kind Toys and is looking to locate a restaurant in the same building. “Whether it’s one-way or pedestrian-only, we need to do something that’ll get people to feel excited about coming to Center Street.”
The RRA is collecting feedback on the design for a final report to the Board of Aldermen, who will then decide which, if any, of the designs to pursue. The Downtown Rutland Partnership is hosting an online survey for members of the public who could not make the meeting, available at downtownrutland.com/centerstreet.
Mayor David Allaire said the buzz around the proposals has largely been positive and that the ultimate question will be the actual cost of whatever design emerges as most favored.
“I kind of, just at first blush, like that one-way option,” he said. “It’s not changing things completely but it’s making improvements to downtown.”
