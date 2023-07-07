The man who stabbed one of his ex-girlfriend’s friends at the Rutland Shopping Plaza will spend a year in jail.

Matthew Ellis, 19, was sentenced Friday in Rutland County criminal court, to two to six years in prison, suspended except for one year to serve followed by a five-year term of probation. Ellis had previously pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated assault in a deal in which the state limited itself to seeking a sentence of five to seven years to serve while the defense argued for two to six, suspended except 120 days to serve and five years probation.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0