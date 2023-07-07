The man who stabbed one of his ex-girlfriend’s friends at the Rutland Shopping Plaza will spend a year in jail.
Matthew Ellis, 19, was sentenced Friday in Rutland County criminal court, to two to six years in prison, suspended except for one year to serve followed by a five-year term of probation. Ellis had previously pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated assault in a deal in which the state limited itself to seeking a sentence of five to seven years to serve while the defense argued for two to six, suspended except 120 days to serve and five years probation.
Ellis had been in an “on-and-off” relationship last year with a 16-year-old girl who worked at TJ Maxx, according to court records, and had begin texting her death threats in December after they became “off” again. The girl told police he had shown up at her house and choked her at one point, and in late December he came looking for her at TJ Maxx.
The male victim confronted Ellis outside the store, police said, and what started as an argument ended with Ellis stabbing the victim and swinging a knife at the girl.
In documents submitted to the court supporting their proposed sentence, the defense highlighted Ellis’ youth, noting he was 18 at the time of the incident, and pointed to an assessment by the Vermont Department of Corrections that said Ellis could be supervised in the community. It also argued that Ellis’ time in prison — he has been incarcerated since March — indicated he would learn better decision-making skills out of prison.
“He has learned how to live in a jail as many do, by trial and error,” he said. “He has looked to other individuals at the facility for guidance. This resulted in poor decisions. As an example, he was told by another inmate that he if he was scared to live in a particular unit, he should refuse to enter his cell. He did this. It resulted in a disciplinary report and time in segregation.”
When staff talked to him about making a better decision, according to the memorandum, he tried to follow that advice by turning over his unit’s supply of contraband tobacco.
“Thinking that he was making the correct decision, he made the report fairly openly and with others in the unit observing,” the defense wrote. “As a result, he was threatened and was at risk of harm. For his own protection, he was again segregated and ultimately moved out of the facility and to another facility in St. Johnsbury, over two hours away. He has remained there ever since, with limited access to his family and his lawyer.”
The state’s sentencing memorandum focused on the violence of the incident and the potential for it to have had a much worse outcome.
“It is sheer luck that (the victim) did not die despite being stabbed with a deadly weapon,” the memorandum read. “It is sheer luck that the defendant did not kill (the victim) that night. The defendant’s luck paid off whereby he is facing an aggravated assault and not another crime with a significantly harsher term of potential imprisonment. There is a very fine line between an aggravated assault and a homicide.”
The state also argued that rather than being reassured by Ellis’ lack of a previous record, it was disturbed that he was first entering the criminal justice system due to violent felonies.
Judge Cortland Corsones said he weighed factors before concluding keeping Ellis in prison for as long as the state requested would make it “extremely difficult for appropriate rehabilitation to occur” as he would spend a large portion of his “formative years” locked up.