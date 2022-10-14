CASTLETON — Only one candidate looking to represent the Rutland-3 House district attended a community forum on Thursday.
The forum was at Castleton University. It lasted less than an hour, though it was scheduled for two hours.
The two candidates running for the seat are Mary Droege, a Democrat, who attended the forum, and Jarrod Sammis, a Republican, who did not. Both live in Castleton.
Droege is the biology laboratory and greenhouse manager at the university and is a member of the part-time faculty. Sammis is the marketing communications coordinator at Century 21 Adirondacks, a business his family owns.
Approximately 40 people attended the forum.
Rich Clark, professor of political science at Castleton University, who arranged the forum, said Thursday that Sammis declined to participate because he wasn’t sent the questions ahead of time.
Clark said he knew Sammis wouldn’t be attending the forum, but didn’t announce this fact as he didn’t wish to foreclose on the possibility of Sammis deciding to attend.
He said the university’s political forums do not provide the questions to candidates ahead of time.
“Castleton University was notified in advance that I would not be attending the forum,” Sammis stated in an email to the Rutland Herald. “By the date of the event, I then had a scheduled work commitment.”
Asked if what Clark said was accurate, Sammis replied to the Herald with a second email, stating, “Information was requested ahead of time to ensure fairness of the event and the campaign was informed by the University that it would not receive any questions regarding the event.”
According to emails provided to the Herald, Sammis asked Clark when the questions would be ready on Oct. 4.
“I wish to participate in this forum, but I will not if I cannot be provided the questions with ample time in advance prior to the forum — as most forums do,” Sammis wrote.
Clark replied later that day with, “To be clear, we are not giving out the questions in advance of the forum, merely the topic areas. We have run several forums in the past, and we have never provided the questions in advance. Of course, we still very much hope that you’ll participate. Please let me know if or when your decision is final.”
Sammis responded on Oct. 5 saying he would not be attending the forum in light of those circumstances. Clark emailed him again on Oct. 6 telling him the date of the forum and reminding him that he was still free to attend.
“As previously expressed, in light of the circumstances — I respectfully decline the invitation for the event,” wrote Sammis on Oct. 10.
The forum consisted of moderator Izzy Scott, asking Droege questions. Droege’s responses drew applause twice, once when she was asked about the validity of the 2020 presidential election, and when she was asked what she’d do as a legislator to help the state college system.
“A community member sent in the following question: Do you believe Joe Biden was elected president of the United States?” asked Scott. “The question came with the caveat that while this is not immediately pertinent to your role as a legislator it does speak to the fitness to serve in the mind of this community member. Beyond answering the question about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, please expound on the role that you think political leaders have in supporting democratic institutions.”
Droege said it’s an easy question to answer. “I 100% believe that Biden is the clearly duly elected president of this country and that all ...” she was interrupted by applause. “... and that all the lawsuits and all the audits didn’t turn up any fraud. This is one of those intentionally divisive lies that’s making our country crazy right now, and it’s really, really wrong, and I completely disagree with it.”
Droege said she doesn’t understand how the people elected to office in that same election can manage the paradox created by saying it wasn’t legitimate.
As a legislator, she said she would make herself available to speak in schools about democracy.
Her second round of applause came after she responded to a question about how much the state should fund the Vermont State Colleges. Droege claimed the Legislature had underfunded the system for decades, something that’s happened in other state’s as well, and while money has been put into it recently much of it was temporary COVID-19 related funding.
“There are some solutions, and I think one of the most important solutions, although apparently it’s controversial because it hasn’t happened, is that the (Vermont Student Assistance Corp.) that provides funding to students for higher ed — in this state you’re allowed to take it out of state, whereas in most states you’re not, and apparently, if we eliminate that portability, we’ll save $5 million, we’ll keep $5 million in state, and I think that in a small state like this that doesn’t have a lot of money. I think it’s essential that we change portability.”
Responding to other questions, Droege said she’d like to work on climate change-related issues, specifically in promoting energy efficiency. A lack of housing and shortage of higher paying jobs also are matters she wants to help address.
