While some think it's a bad idea, others in the addiction recovery community support a proposal to decriminalize buprenorphine.
Buprenorphine — also known by the brand-name Suboxone — is an opioid used in treating opioid addiction. A bill before the Legislature would decriminalize its possession, currently a misdemeanor.
The Rutland City Board of Aldermen thinks it's an obviously bad idea and has unanimously endorsed a letter, written by Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland, opposing the bill. Notte said he took his cue from the Rutland City Police Department, which told him the drug can be abused, and decriminalizing it would increase the addiction problem in Rutland.
Notte said he felt comfortable relying on the police department's perspective because Rutland's police have been won over to stressing the importance of drug treatment. Chief Brian Kilcullen reiterated that stance Tuesday.
"We're not looking to incarcerate more people," he said. "It's anecdotal, but we're told there are individuals who have never used any opioid other than buprenorphine recreationally. ... (Decriminalization) just seems contrary to the type of program we're a big part of and the community's a big part of."
The bill's lead sponsor, Rep. Selene Colburn, P-Burlington, did not reply to media inquiries Tuesday, but members of the addiction medicine community contacted Tuesday offered a different take from the one espoused by city government.
In a written statement provided by email through the hospital communications office, Rutland Regional Medical Center psychiatric services medical director Julie Poulin said there was little evidence on what effect decriminalizing buprenorphine would have.
"But what we do know is that we have far too many people dying of opioid overdose in our community," she wrote. "In practical application of current policy, taking away someone’s street buprenorphine for possession of small amounts, and then releasing the person back to the community, substantially increases the likelihood that the person will use street opiates and increases their risk of overdose/death."
However, Poulin stressed the need to get addicts into treatment, and that the West Ridge Center has no waiting list. She echoed comments from the Board of Aldermen that self-medication is different from treatment.
"It is also important that the medical community takes the opportunity to inform the public about evidence-based addiction treatment: It is not something people can do at home; it has to be given by trained, credentialed health care providers who understand the medical risks and can offer the appropriate treatment program including psycho-social therapy," she wrote. "People have to remember that there is always a risk of overdose when illicit opiates are abused or misused and that this risk is also present in illicit non-medically monitored buprenorphine use. It is also important to remember that people can become addicted to buprenorphine with all its subsequent dangers to the individual and the community.”
Robert Purvis, executive director of Turning Point Center of Central Vermont in Barre, said he would support the decriminalization bill as a harm mitigation measure. Purvis noted that much of the state already offered "treatment on demand," in which providers will give any patient who asks one dose of buprenorphine to take in the medical office along with a two-day supply to get them through until they can begin a treatment program.
"Suboxone is not a drug that is easy to abuse, though some do, and if they're taking Suboxone, they're not taking heroin," he said. "People on Suboxone don't die, and there's another day to get them into recovery. ... The opioid crisis has created a risk of harm and death we haven't had with other drugs. Alcohol — it takes years to ruin your liver."
Purvis said Vermont saw 105 overdose deaths in 2017, and none of those were people on medication-assisted treatment. Also, he said while it has become less common as Vermont has made treatment more easily available, addicts will acquire buprenorphine on their own and use it to avoid heroin.
"It's called the street program," Purvis said. "It works for some."
At least, Purvis said, it's safer than heroin.
"A person can die so quickly on heroin, especially with fentanyl, we'd like people to move over to Suboxone, at least for right now," he said. "Opioid addiction is so powerful, most people are not able to resist the cravings without help."
Kilcullen argued that the existence of "treatment on demand" negated the benefit of the "street program."
"I think the fact that there's almost immediate access to medication-assisted treatment now obviates the need to resort to the black market," he said. "It's prescribed to be used under medical direction."
Purvis said he thought concerns about addicts abusing buprenorphine were legitimate but overblown. He compared them to needle exchanges, which, despite dire predictions, have been found to help get more people into treatment.
"My own experience working with people who have addiction, I would say the risk isn't as bad as they think," he said.
Purvis said 85 percent of the people who request buprenorphine under Washington County's treatment on demand program show up for treatment, which he said indicates the drug is not being widely abused.
"They are using it to get by until they can get into treatment," he said. "In the shelter of our middle-class world, it is sometimes difficult to imagine that world. It's a desperate world. Suboxone is not an agent of creating that desperation. It's reducing it. People do get well. They do get better, but they rarely get better the first time. It's a process. ... We want to maximize people's opportunities to get out of that hell and into a better life."
That includes, he said, the "street program."
"I've seen it," he said. "I've seen people use the street program to hold it together."
