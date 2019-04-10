Business is good, according to exhibitors at the Rutland Business Show.
The annual event — a networking opportunity and fundraiser for the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce — took place Tuesday at the Holiday Inn.
“I have had some real positive feedback from people in business,” Chamber Executive Director Mary Cohen said. “People have been feeling a real positive energy for business in Rutland County. A lot of businesses are growing. ... Most people are looking for employees.”
With 75 exhibitors, Cohen said participation was up slightly from last year. A month later than usual, this year’s show saw the best weather in recent memory.
“The last couple years we have dealt with snow storms, so we changed it to April and we decided to have the first hour be business-to-business networking,” Cohen said.
The show had a handful of first-time exhibitors, such as Vermont Panurgy, a South Burlington-based corporate training firm.
“We have a few clients down this way,” Panurgy representative Diane Stowell said. “The biggest thing we’re seeing is talent development training — leadership skills in particular. I think people are going into jobs and they have the computer skills now, but they don’t have the soft skills, the leadership skills.”
Stowell said enough Rutland-area businesses were seeking Panurgy’s services that it made sense for them to have a booth at the show.
“I’m happy about the amount of businesses I see here, but I’m particularly excited about the diversity,” he said. “Alongside your typical propane companies and credit unions, I’m excited to see pieces of the health care community, the Housing Trust and the (Visiting Nurse Association). I think it demonstrates in Rutland there’s really a unique collaboration between entities who you wouldn’t expect.”
Brad Long, who was staffing the Efficiency Vermont booth, said while he has been in Vermont and visiting Rutland occasionally for about a decade, he has only spent a significant amount of time in the area during the last year or so.
“I see a lot of strong start-up businesses and a lot of affordable houses,” he said. “Rutland seems poised for growth. ... It’s energy.”
Greg Cox, representing the Vermont Farmers Food Center, shared that assessment.
“I’m really psyched,” he said. “It’s a great climate for young people. We all seem to be hiring new workers. ... There’s a feeling of optimism in general.”
