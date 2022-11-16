CHELSEA — Veteran Orange County Sheriff Bill Bohnyak, who apparently lost his bid for reelection last week, is facing state administrative charges that he allowed one of his deputies to handle cases, including sensitive sex crimes, when the officer was not certified to investigate them.
The Vermont Criminal Justice Council said it has set a contested hearing for Dec. 6 at the Vermont Police Academy in Pittsford to consider evidence that Bohnyak allowed the unnamed deputy sheriff to investigate at least 13 criminal complaints in recent years when unqualified.
The hearing is the latest professional setback for Bohnyak, who was elected in June as the national president of the National Sheriffs Association for one year. His election loss to retired Vermont State Police Lt. George Contois means Bohnyak likely will have to step down from the national post on Feb. 1, when he is no longer Orange County sheriff.
Bohnyak has filed for a recount in the race after general election results showed Contois won 6,603 to 6,503. There were about 1,025 unmarked ballots across the 17 towns countywide.
The administrative charges by the state's justice council maintain Bohnyak knowingly employed an officer for duties for which the individual lacked proper certification from the Vermont Police Academy to handle, state records show.
The charges say Bohnyak employed a so-called Level II certified deputy sheriff as an Orange County Sheriff's Department Special Investigative Unit detective, handling cases that fell outside the officer's law enforcement authority to investigate.
The administrative charges cite at least 13 criminal complaints involving five sexual assaults on children, two sexual assaults, three suspicious events, one case each of lewd and lascivious conduct, a computer crime and a burglary, the records show.
The case numbers appear to indicate that they came from 2019 and 2020.
Bohnyak, 65, said in a text message he would withhold any comment until after the recount.
Attempts to reach Contois, 73, who works part-time for the sheriff's department, were unsuccessful.
The Vermont Criminal Justice Council said in its written notice it could take one of four disciplinary actions on Bohnyak's certification after hearing from him:
— A written warning.
— A suspension, but to run concurrently with the length and time of any suspension imposed by a law enforcement agency with an effective internal affairs program, which shall amount to suspension for time already served if an officer has already served a suspension imposed by his or her agency with such a program.
— Revocation, with the option of recertification at the discretion of the council.
— Or a permanent revocation.
This will mark the third case in three months that the council is being asked to consider taking action against a full-time Vermont police officer.
The council voted this month and last month to permanently de-certify officers from the Williston and Springfield police departments for unprofessional conduct, records show.
Bohnyak has served almost 16 years as the sheriff in Orange County, one of Vermont's most rural counties. He had received the party nominations from Republicans and Democrats in recent elections, but this time Contois filed as a Democrat. It was the first political challenge Bohnyak has seen since first being elected in 2006.
During a Facebook post earlier this summer, Bohnyak said his biggest accomplishment as sheriff was the creation of the Orange County Special Investigation Unit.
"We have two fulltime detectives who investigate crimes against children. All child interviews are done in a child-friendly unmarked building," Bohnyak wrote.
The Orange County Sheriff's Department, along with Vermont State Police provide primary protection for most of the county. Bradford also has its own police department.
Orange County State's Attorney Dickson Corbett said Wednesday he knew a little about the certification issue, but that much of it had been handled by his predecessor, William Porter.
Corbett said it was his understanding that another certified officer took over the cases in question so they could be closed successfully. Gov. Phil Scott appointed Corbett as state's attorney in April 2021 after Democrats and Republicans supported him to replace Porter, who retired. Corbett had been a deputy prosecutor in the office since 2013. Corbett won a full four-year term in the general election last week when he was unopposed.
Bohnyak is only the second Vermont sheriff to ever serve as national president and only the fourth from New England since the association was formed in 1940. Orleans County Sheriff James Murphy served 1994-95 as national president for the association, which represents the interests of more than 3,000 elected sheriffs nationwide.
Bohnyak is a past president of the Vermont Sheriff’s Association and Randolph Sunrise Rotary Club, and served as a past member of the Governor’s Community Violence Prevention Task Force.
He began his law enforcement career at the Helmetta, New Jersey, Police Department in 1984. After moving to Vermont in 1992, he worked three years for Randolph Police before joining the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in 1996. Ten years later, he was first elected sheriff.
Bohnyak is a graduate of the Monmouth County (New Jersey) Police Academy, the Vermont Police Academy, the National Sheriffs' Institute and the Rural Police Executive Institute, according to his biography. Bohnyak also was a DARE instructor, field training officer, firearms instructor and holds many other law enforcement certifications.
