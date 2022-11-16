CHELSEA — Veteran Orange County Sheriff Bill Bohnyak, who apparently lost his bid for reelection last week, is facing state administrative charges that he allowed one of his deputies to handle cases, including sensitive sex crimes, when the officer was not certified to investigate them.

The Vermont Criminal Justice Council said it has set a contested hearing for Dec. 6 at the Vermont Police Academy in Pittsford to consider evidence that Bohnyak allowed the unnamed deputy sheriff to investigate at least 13 criminal complaints in recent years when unqualified.

