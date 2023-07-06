PITTSFORD — The Orange County Sheriff lost his law enforcement certification on Thursday, but he said he expects to get it right back.

The Vermont Criminal Justice Council voted unanimously — with some abstentions — to summarily suspend the certification of Sheriff George Contois for failure to complete use of force training.

