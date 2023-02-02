dairy farms

Cows on pasture at the University of Vermont dairy farm eat hay in 2020. Dairy farmers have asked Vermont lawmakers for a one-time payment of $9.2 million to compensate organic farmers for losses they have experienced because of fluctuating dairy prices.

 Lisa Rathke / AP file photo

Eleven organic dairy farms in Vermont closed in 2021. The next year, 18 more followed. And this year, the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont expects to lose another 28 farms.

That data — compiled by a state dairy task force and described to legislators recently — is why the association wants to see $9.2 million sent to organic dairy farmers in this year’s budget.

