NORTHFIELD — Court records show there have been other reports of students being branded at Norwich University using brass from Corps of Cadets uniforms.
Police executed search warrants Friday at the private military school in Northfield in a hazing investigation alleging branding and waterboarding among students within the women’s rugby team.
According to court records, police were dispatched to the school on March 20 for a report of someone being held at knifepoint. Police said the victim, a member of the rugby team, reported she was intoxicated the night of the incident. She told police she thought someone had come into her room, so she threatened them with a knife, according to court records.
Police said the investigation revealed the victim had been branded by other members of the team the night of the incident while she was intoxicated. Police also observed a video where the victim held a chair down while a second female poured liquid onto a piece of cloth covering a third female’s face, an action described as waterboarding, according to court records. It’s unclear when that incident occurred. Police said it appeared to take place on campus.
The investigation is ongoing and no one has been charged as of Tuesday morning. Court records show police are investigating allegations of aggravated assault, burglary and reckless endangerment.
The Times Argus is not identifying those involved because they may be the victim of an alleged crime or have not been charged with a crime.
Search warrants were used as part of the investigation because police said the school would no longer allow officers to interview students at their dorm rooms with school security present. Police said the last time an officer had been allowed to talk to students at the dorms was two days after the alleged incident.
Emails obtained by The Times Argus through a public records request show the school told law enforcement in February it would need to secure subpoenas if it wanted investigative material from the school and its security in two unrelated matters.
The search warrants from Friday were returned and made public Monday. Officer Karie Tucker, of the Northfield police, said in her updated affidavit in support of the warrants, “This warrant is requested due to Norwich University’s refusing the Northfield Police Department access to the dormitories and the students within the dorms, to continue this investigation. The Northfield Police Department has been unable to conduct canvas interviews or request consent to search either room following the initial response.”
According to court records, police searched two dorm rooms Friday in Dodge Hall and sought investigative material, including body camera footage and any documents about the incident, from the school. In one of the rooms, police obtained a cellphone, a MacBook, an iPad and four white washcloths, according to court records. Nothing was taken from the other room.
Tucker said the victim reported she thought she had been branded using pliers and a lighter. The officer said the victim reported she was face down and held down when she was branded and may have resisted because the brand came out “messed up.” Tucker said the victim reported being “borderline blackout drunk” at the time and would not have let herself be branded had she been sober.
Tucker said she spoke to a student at the school on March 22 who reported another member of the rugby team had been branded on her buttocks a few months prior. Tucker said this teammate was with the victim and other team members the night the victim was branded.
She said the witness reported students would take the collar brass from uniforms for the Corps of Cadets with an “NU” on it, heat it up and use it as a brand.
Tucker said fellow Northfield Police Officer Levi Willey previously worked for Norwich security. Willey told her there had been reports in the past of students being branded with their collar brass from cadet uniforms, according to court records.
It’s unclear how familiar the school is with this branding behavior or how often it occurs. Questions submitted to Daphne Larkin, director of media relations and community affairs at Norwich, were not answered by deadline Tuesday.
Larkin said in a statement Friday the school is subject to federal student privacy laws which limit what the school can disclose to law enforcement. The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) is a federal law that protects the privacy of student education records.
Tucker said in her affidavit members of Norwich’s campus security are issued body cameras and there are surveillance cameras on campus.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault sent an email to Lawrence J. Rooney, chief of security at Norwich, on Feb. 18 recommending a memorandum of understanding between the school and Northfield police about how body camera footage would be turned over for criminal investigations. The prosecutor said in that email, according to FERPA, that footage does not fall under “education records.” Thibault said the law states such records cannot be those “maintained by a law enforcement unit of the educational agency or institution that were created by that law enforcement unit for the purpose of law enforcement.”
Thibault said in the email there “appears to be some room” for sharing body camera footage with police.
In her affidavit, Tucker said, “Notwithstanding these legal provisions, Norwich University has adopted a policy of declining to share such information with the Northfield Police Department, absent the utilization of court process, even in circumstances where they report or participate in the response to an on-campus incident.”
Tucker said police believe campus security responded to the incident on March 20 and issued community awareness bulletins about it. According to the returned search warrant, police have since received reports from campus security, body camera footage and a notice to the community. Other emails and reports sought were still pending from the school, according to court records.
Mark Anarumo, Norwich’s president, sent out a memo Monday to the school community about the investigation. It’s unclear how the memo was distributed. It wasn’t posted on the school’s social media and was not readily available on Norwich’s website. Larkin provided The Times Argus with a copy of the memo Tuesday.
In it, Anarumo defended the school’s response to the incident.
He wrote, “While Norwich University has fully cooperated with all law enforcement agencies, including the Northfield Police Department, we have continued to ensure the constitutional rights and privacy protections of our students and employees are respected. Law enforcement officials can sometimes become confused about the extent to which we may respond to their requests, but this in no way should be viewed as a lack of cooperation. … Subpoena and warrant processes ensure law enforcement activities on campus are conducted lawfully and ensure our community members’ constitutional protections are preserved. They do not represent and should not be construed as a lack of cooperation.”
Thibault said in an early Tuesday morning interview that while the school is within its right to request subpoenas or warrants in connection to criminal investigations, these court processes take time and can end up negatively impacting an investigation. The prosecutor said someone served with a subpoena has up to 14 days to determine if they want to challenge the subpoena.
“If there is a time-sensitive investigation, we have whatever number of days it takes for the court to take action to open an inquest and to issue the subpoena. We then have to serve the subpoena and then wait potentially up to 14 days for either compliance or notice that they intend not to comply and seek to litigate,” he said.
It can take time for police to apply for a warrant, a judge to grant the request and to actually execute it. Two of the search warrants executed at the school Friday were requested on March 28. Police then need to make sure they have the personnel necessary to effectively execute the warrant. Police in Northfield coordinated with multiple other law enforcement agencies Friday to help with those warrants.
“That will slow down the process and, unfortunately, time is frequently not an ally of investigations in that witnesses will talk to one another. They will forget things or they will make determinations and stop cooperating,” he said. “In a somewhat insular environment like a university or campus where people know each other or rumors fly quickly, where social media is a big presence, I do have concerns that the longer we wait the more threats there are to the integrity of an investigation and to the full and truthful recollection of a witness to an event.”
Thibault compared the school to a landlord that operates an apartment building. He said police can execute a search warrant on a particular apartment while being free to speak to those in surrounding apartments about what they saw or heard. Police have said the school is not allowing this type of canvassing at dorms. Thibault said that part of the investigation typically doesn’t require a warrant.
“It’s frustrating and, from my perspective, it doesn’t enhance safety on the campus. And at the end of the day, whether it’s a university campus or street in Barre or a street in Montpelier, when a crime is committed, law enforcement officers have an obligation to do a full and thorough investigation,” Thibault said.
The prosecutor met with school officials late Tuesday morning. He said after that conversation there has been a recognition from the school that a “more concrete process” in turning over information to law enforcement is needed to ensure quality investigations are completed. He said those at Norwich have expressed a willingness to engage in those conversations.
“At the end of the day, it’s very clear to me that they place a high value on the safety of their students,” Thibault said.
An additional email was released Monday by the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs as part of this newspaper’s records request. The email was withheld until identifying and contact information could be redacted. On March 25, Tucker asked for the phone numbers and dates of birth for all members of the women’s rugby team and six other students whose names were redacted. Rooney provided the numbers on March 28, but said the school would not release the dates of birth.
