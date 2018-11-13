It’s a 20-year tradition at Otter Valley Union High School. A big fall musical, complete with a big-band sound, impressive set changes, a huge cast, lots of spirited dancing, colorful costumes and fun characterizations. This year director Jeff Hull and conductor Patrick Roberts are doing it again with "Nice Work If You Can Get It."
The zany prohibition-era story is a good vehicle for a passel of well-known Gershwin songs. The musical opened on Broadway in 2012, but the songs came right out of the 1920s, with familiar melodies like “S’Wonderful,” "Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off,” “Lady Be Good,” and “Fascinating Rhythm.”
The story revolves around playboy Jimmy Winter, played engagingly by senior Isaiah Nelson, whose approaching fourth marriage ceremony is complicated by the fact that three bootleggers have hidden 400 cases of gin in his mansion’s basement. Those three rascals are forced to disguise themselves as the cook, the butler and the maid as guests arrive. The fourth bride, the hilariously over-the-top interpretive dance celebrity (senior Evelyn Bart), delays the wedding with a six-hour bath, accompanied by a bevy of bubble beauties. A gaggle of flapper girls follow Jimmy to his estate and lure him astray with great dance numbers.
Duchess Estonia Dulworth, (junior Emily Doty) a fierce temperance leader, enters with anti-booze placards but later is served spiked lemonade by the butler (senior Hayden Hull) and does a comic drunken scene that ends with her hanging on the chandelier and then passing out on the luncheon table.
Meanwhile Billie Bender the bootlegger/maid, played by senior Maddie Fuller, falls in love with Jimmy. The two of them portray their on-again-off-again relationship with those signature Gershwin songs. (“You say tomato, I say tomahto.”) There are even a few quiet moments for Billie when she sings “Someone to Watch Over Me” and “But Not For Me,” and the two perform a low key duet “Will You Remember Me?” in separate places on stage, a touching moment in the midst of all the deliberate silliness and stereotypical characters.
Various improbable couples join up, highlighted by a great duo between bootlegger Duke Mahoney (senior Zander Bunker), who woos Jeannie Muldoon (sophomore Chloe Fuller) with the song “Blah Blah Blah.” The lyrics are exactly that, with an occasional “love” thrown in, so it ends comically with Jeannie on his lap as Duke earnestly declares, “I meant every word.” The Duchess ends up with who she thinks is the butler, the cop ends up with the would-be bride, the senator declares he might as well be a Democrat, and all ends well, sort of.
A Gershwin musical like this needs a great orchestra, and it gets it with a 15-person band comprised of students, alums and local music teachers. You can hear their work when the trombone produces a great comic “blat” at the right moment. The volume is soft during the dialogues, up during the dance sections and full up for the big number that opens act two. Choreographer Michaela Newell, an OV grad, has worked wonders with her 34 dancers. They are all on stage for “Lady Be Good,” with three dance couples doing some tricky stunt work that required careful practice. Everyone tap dances in wonderful unison. In the opening number her young men do a “log roll” with Isaiah propelled across the stage on top of their coordinated rolling bodies.
The big set pieces, including a large grand staircase, roll seamlessly on and offstage, often aided by actors who do it in character. The running crew is ten strong, and the set pieces were constructed by eleven students. The female actors wear wigs typical of the 30s flapper fashion, the rented costumes are vivid and fun, and even the youngest chorus members are committed to the ensemble work. Special kudos to freshman Keenan Hogan for his work and to senior Lua Piovano for her double duty as chorus member and then as Jimmy’s mother at the conclusion of the play.
Junior Alden Purcell handles the complex lighting cues well while freshman Daniel Larson has the challenging job of using the sound board to regulate the actor’s mikes as the music competes for our ear. The right balance between actors and music is crucial.
This show has been called a pastiche, which is a musical that “openly imitates a previous work for satirical intent.” The echoes of the big Gershwin musicals of the 1920s, plus a zany take on the era of prohibition are clear and entertaining as Walking Stick Theater continues its musical fall tradition.
Performances are at 7 p.m. on November 15, 16, 17 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18. Tickets are $10 if bought in advance or $12 for adults and $10 for students at the door.
