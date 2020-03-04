BRANDON – Voters in the Otter Valley Unified Union School District have approved a budget of $20,377,427 with $15,399 in education spending per equalized pupil.
Otter Valley is one of two districts in the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union. It covers the towns of Brandon, Goshen, Leicester, Pittsford, Sudbury and Whiting.
– Jim Sabataso
