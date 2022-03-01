BRANDON — Voters have rejected the Otter Valley Unified Union School District budget.
The $22,710,955, which was up nearly 8% over the current year budget, failed by a vote of 462 to 522.
Education spending per equalized student is up 9.72% to $17,048, but still below the projected state average of $18,023.
In an email, Superintendent Jeanne Collins cited differences in the modes of voting between the district’s six towns as a factor.
“It is unfortunate in the Otter Valley budget that the two larger towns voted to mail municipal ballots but the school district could not unless all 6 towns agreed to,” she wrote. “Thus, voter turnout was very low. This is an area of the law that needs to be fixed, as so many districts are now merged towns.”
Collins said the OVUUSD board will discuss next steps related to the budget after it reorganizes on March 16.
“The (Otter Valley) board will need to dive deep into where to invest their funds for next year and what budget to bring back to the voters,” she added.
Elsewhere in the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, the Barstow Unified Union School District budget passed by a vote of 226 to 120.
