BRANDON — Tax payers in the Otter Valley Unified Union School District will see a slight increase in the school budget. The proposed budget will be $20,377,427 for fiscal year 2021 — up 2.22% from the current year.
Equalized per pupil spending is $15,399, a 3.86% increase. According to a budget report provided by OVUUSD, that number is $1,734 below the estimated state average of $17,133.
Otter Valley is one of two districts in the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union. It covers the towns of Brandon, Goshen, Leicester, Pittsford, Sudbury and Whiting.
The estimated homestead tax rate for Brandon is $1.43, up 10 cents or 7.39%. For Goshen, the tax rate will be $1.59, up seven cents or 4.29%. The tax rate for Leicester will climb 13 cents, or 10.21%, to sit at $1.42. In Pittsford, the tax rate will be up 4 cents, or 3.03%, to $1.45. Sudbury will see a tax rate of $1.26, a 3 cents or 2.74% increase. Whiting’s tax rate will be up 5 cents to $1.36, a 3.48% increase.
RNESU Superintendent Jeanne Collins called the budget “reasonable.”
“We got as close to being balanced as possible while attending to needs,” she said, explaining that the school board has “spent time looking at every efficiency” to put the district on a “sustainable path.”
A budget report provided by Collins cites declining enrollment as the reason for the elimination of several full-time positions, including a teacher at Otter Creek Academy as well as a para-educator and a seasonal groundskeeper at Otter Valley Union High School.
Laurie Bertrand, chairwoman of the RNESU School Board, said she believes the budget succeeds at doing what is best for students while being fair to taxpayers.
Bertrand said in a time when other school districts are being forced to make cuts, Otter Valley has been able to make additions to better serve the student population.
“We’re putting resources where kids need help,” she said.
Those resources include: one full-time academic intervention specialist at OVUHS and one full-time student behavior support specialist at Neshobe Elementary.
Also, the district will add one full-time elementary-level Spanish teacher to offer the class additional grade levels.
Cost-of-living increases to salaries and a 12.9% jump in health care costs — a result of the new statewide school employee insurance program — were the major drivers in the just more than 2% rise in total budget expenses.
The School Board will present the budget to the public at a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Otter Valley Union High School.
Voters will be asked to approve the budget at the March 3 town meeting.
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
