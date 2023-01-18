BRANDON — The Otter Valley Unified Union School District has some work to do this year educating voters about the proposed budget ahead of Town Meeting Day in March.
Brenda Fleming, the district director of business and finance, said on Wednesday that Town Meeting Day ballots in the district’s largest town— Brandon — will be automatically mailed to registered voters. This won’t be the case for the school budgets. For those, voters will either have to ask for an absentee ballot or show up at the polls. They won’t be mailed, she said.
Fleming said this was the case last year, and it may be why the budget failed to pass initially.
The other issue for the district is how the law requires the ballot question be worded. She said the language intentionally focuses on the spending per equalized pupil, which on its own won’t give a voter a clear picture of what it’s doing to the tax rate.
Kristin Hubert, superintendent of the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, which oversees Otter Valley, said there’s currently a bill working its way quickly through the Legislature to address this issue, but there’s no way it will be law by the time the ballots have to go to the printer.
This year’s proposed Otter Valley budget is $24,174,395, up 6.46% from last year, or about $1,467,940.
Hubert said that Otter Valley’s proposed education spending per equalized pupil will be $18,629, which is below the state average. This means the district’s homestead education tax rate will go from $1.28 to $1.20.
While that’s a decrease, each town’s common level of appraisal (CLA) has to be applied.
A town’s CLA is determined by how much properties have been selling for over the past three years versus what the town has appraised their value at.
“As we have predicted, every town in our district’s common level of appraisal has gone down,” said Fleming. “Which we expected because we know that prices of homes, the real estate market since 2020 has been quite hot.”
Brandon’s CLA last year was 93.03%. It’s dropped to 83%, so its $1.374 homestead education tax rate will increase to $1.43, or 4.13%
In Goshen, the CLA went from 92.53% to 85.86%, changing its $1.381 tax rate to $1.402, a 1.5% increase.
Leicester’s CLA went from 93.28% to 78.97%. Its tax rate went from $1.370 to $1.524, an 11.25% increase.
Pittsford’s CLA dropped quite a bit as well, going from 91.64% to 77.89%. That means its tax rate of $1.394 last year will rise to $1.545, a 10.81% increase.
Sudbury’s CLA had been 103.53%, meaning homes were selling for less than their appraised values, but that dropped to 93.49%. Last year’s tax rate was $1.234, it will now be $1.287, an increase of 4.30%.
Whiting’s CLA went from 94.85% to 84.97% Whiting, while its tax rate will go from $1.347 to $1.416, a 5.14% increase.
Fleming said people should remember that income sensitivity applies to these rates, so not everyone will pay them.
The budget does contemplate reducing the teaching staff at Lothrop Elementary School by one. Fleming said that person will be moved to Neshobe Elementary School where another teacher is retiring. The high school also will hire an English as a Second Language teacher.
Another feature of the budget is $100,000 for a new position related to safety needs.
Hubert said that over the course of the fall, the district had a third party conduct a safety audit.
“They finished up a little before the holidays and we just received that final report,” she said. “And anticipating that there were going to be some potential needs that came out of that report, but not yet knowing them, we earmarked this $100,000 to support what we already knew were some fairly diverse needs.”
Fleming said that $100,000 is less than half a percent of the district’s budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.