BRANDON — The Otter Valley Unified Union School District has some work to do this year educating voters about the proposed budget ahead of Town Meeting Day in March.

Brenda Fleming, the district director of business and finance, said on Wednesday that Town Meeting Day ballots in the district’s largest town— Brandon — will be automatically mailed to registered voters. This won’t be the case for the school budgets. For those, voters will either have to ask for an absentee ballot or show up at the polls. They won’t be mailed, she said.

