If you have a talented choreographer, a hot band, a huge number of committed students and the tradition of doing big-time musicals every fall, then you do “The Wedding Singer.” Otter Valley’s version hits the stage for four performances, and it packs a wallop.
Director Jeff Hull has 46, yes 46, actors on stage and another 40 in backstage tech roles, 15% of the total student body. Also, he has two teachers singing and his assistant director doing a cameo in Act II. A new projector mounted under the proscenium arch sends a series of slick, perfectly coordinated images on the back wall, including the rotating skyline during a restaurant scene. That allows the running crew to bring tables, chairs, stair units, bathroom sinks and beds on and off stage in quick and artistic fashion, all set to the beat of the music.
Sophomore Gunnar Tinsman, who was “ surprised to find himself in the role,” takes on the Robbie Hart wedding singer role originated by Adam Sandler in the movie. Tinsman in his bright red suit, clutching a mike dramatically, fills the role very well as we watch him win, lose and then win the right girl for him. He is ably backed up by his two band members, played by senior Ian Ouellette and freshman Andrew Kenyon. Senior Emily Doty is charming as Julia Sullivan, the waitress who befriends Robbie and guides him over his rough spots. She helps him write a love song in “Awesome” and then coaxes him out of an actual garbage container after he has been jilted in ”Come Out of the Dumpster.” Their developing relationship is in contrast to the easy come-easy go, somewhat raunchy environment they inhabit.
Tuesday was the first time the cast donned costumes and worked with props. (Rehearsal had been cancelled due to weather on Monday) So it wasn’t surprising to see a few costume glitches, or hear one actor say, “I don’t know how to tie a bow tie,” or “Mr. Hull, I can’t find my yarmulke.” Timing is all and they were working hard to get it right.
The 13-piece orchestra was warming up as conductor Patrick Roberts reminded his musicians, “Our goal is to be powerful and punchy but not too loud.” The actors came on stage for warm-ups, resplendent in evening gowns and 1980s-style suits. Every actor looked terrific, from the smallest 7th graders to the wide range of body types of the upper classmen. And then Act I began, and they all danced up a storm while choreographer Michaela Newell cheered from the audience. The cast had spent two solid weeks just working on the dance numbers, including stretching and fitness training. It showed. The big number that ends Act I, ”Saturday Night in the City,” was a showstopper.
It is clear that every person on stage knew their role, from the smallest member of the ensemble who led the bar mitzvah dance, to the wedding guests sprawled at the tables and very much a part of the scene. The women in the bathroom scene during the “Pop” song were terrific — (pop, as in, will he propose?)
Most audiences may know the story if Robbie ends up with the right girl, but the other treat in Act II is when six actors do “Vegas impersonations.” This includes Otter Valley Spanish teacher Michelle Gillette as Cyndi Lauper, assistant director Anita Hughes as Imelda Marcos, sophomore Toby Mills as Mr. T and choreographer Michaela Newell as Tina Turner. It all adds up to a fun musical comedy. Performances are Nov. 21, 22, and 23 at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.
Advance tickets are $10 and can be bought at the Otter Valley library or at Carr’s Gift Shop in Brandon. Tickets bought at the door are $12.
