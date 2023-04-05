After a heated debate at Tuesday night’s meeting, the Otter Valley Unified Union School Board voted 5-2 to not send a letter to the Vermont Principals’ Association denouncing its decision to ban Mid Vermont Christian School from VPA-sanctioned activities and tournaments.
During this year's Vermont Division IV state girls basketball tournament, MVC forfeited a game against Long Trail School, which has a transgender student athlete on its team. MVC stated the decision to forfeit was based on concerns of fairness and safety of its players.
At the OVU School Board’s March 15 meeting, board member Kevin Thornton made a motion to withdraw from the VPA until it recognizes the right to free speech.
The board later determined at that meeting it would be best to consider writing a letter instead so that OVU kids wouldn’t be ineligible to participate in VPA events. Thornton was asked to write a draft letter to be discussed at the following meeting.
“It’s not whether a trans student should have the opportunity to play girls’ basketball. It’s whether anyone can be allowed to object to a trans student playing a girl’s sport, or indeed argue that trans women have unfair physical advantage in women’s sports,” Thornton read to the board from a prepared statement at the March meeting.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Jeremy Gildrien made a motion not to send the letter, arguing the drafted letter was not what it was purported to be and instead takes a stance on transgender students’ rights.
“The facts of the issue don't support the views of the letter — the main one being that the issue is not about religious freedom. ...The Mid-Vermont Christian School makes no claims of limited freedoms or censorship, they claim that it's an issue of safety and fairness,” Gildrien said during the meeting Tuesday. “(Also) the VPA’s decision was in line with OVUU policies, and it would be misguided of us to disagree with decisions based on the same policies we have adopted.”
The policies Gildrien mentioned during the meeting included Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union’s state policy A.C., the school’s nondiscrimination policy, and RNESU’s policy J2021008P regarding Guidance for Transgender and Non-Conforming Gender Students. The latter features a subsection on school activities that states, “students will be permitted to participate in accordance with their gender identity.”
Gildrien also added that the argument behind the letter had changed from initially being an issue of freedom of speech, as Thorton had said in his March meeting statement, to now being an issue of freedom of religion.
“We submit that, in this case, the VPA is acting, contrary to the spirit of Vermont, as a state-funded power assuming an unconstitutional authority to interfere with and control both ‘the rights of conscience’ and the ‘free exercise’ of the religious sentiments of the administration, faculty and students of Mid-Vermont Christian School,” the draft letter reads.
Board member Fernanda Canales said during the meeting that she also didn’t think the letter should be sent, citing that MVC’s argument of fairness and player safety was weak.
“There has been mixed-gender sports playing all along,” Canales said at the meeting. “To me, (that) argument doesn't hold water in regards to the argument is that the school is making — and that it is indeed hiding a secondary objective.”
Board member Natalie Steen argued that MVC is a private Christian school that decides voluntarily to be a part of VPA, knows what VPA’s set rules are and violated them knowingly.
“I feel like (MVC) is trying to make a political statement. They're also involved in litigation to try to reverse (President) Biden's decision on having transgender (individuals) playing sports. So, I don't think it's a good idea for us to get involved,” Steen said.
Thornton said during the meeting that it was perfectly fair to accuse him of sloppiness and factual error, but that the letter was made with no ill intent.
“‘If Liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear,’” Thornton said, quoting George Orwell’s “Animal Farm.” “I think that's what that's what's at stake here. I think it's pretty simple matter. Mid-Vermont Christian didn't challenge the VPA’s rules. They just said that they didn't want to participate in a given game.”
Ultimately, the board decided not to send the letter in a 5-2 vote, with two abstentions.
“There's been places where we've always tried to make a line in the sand in regards to who can play and who can’t. In the past, it's been people of color. Sometimes it's been playing games against students who are gay because they might spread HIV,” Canales said at the meeting. “There always seems to be a reason to exclude. And it hasn’t helped so far.”
