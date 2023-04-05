After a heated debate at Tuesday night’s meeting, the Otter Valley Unified Union School Board voted 5-2 to not send a letter to the Vermont Principals’ Association denouncing its decision to ban Mid Vermont Christian School from VPA-sanctioned activities and tournaments.

During this year's Vermont Division IV state girls basketball tournament, MVC forfeited a game against Long Trail School, which has a transgender student athlete on its team. MVC stated the decision to forfeit was based on concerns of fairness and safety of its players.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.