BRANDON — Close to 90 graduates graced a small stage set up on Otter Valley Union High School’s Markowski Field at the school’s commencement ceremony Saturday morning.
In addition to a parade of graduates and a crowd of their friends and family, Principal Michael Ruppel, Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Kristin Hubert and Otter Valley Unified Union School Board Chair Laurie Bertrand were also present to award diplomas at the ceremony’s end.
Following a rendition of the national anthem from rising junior Miley Lape and a welcome from Class of 2023 Vice President Brian Stanley, salutatorian Abigail Adamsen thanked attendees and reflected on the journey to this point.
She told the audience that she found it hard to believe that it was six years ago that she and her fellow classmates walked through the doors as seventh graders and are now preparing to end their journey as high schoolers.
“I remember being a freshman and being so nervous to start high school and be around all the older kids. It's crazy to think that this year we were the older kids that future OV graduates looked up to,” Adamsen said. “It's also important for us to look towards our futures. After all, graduation is only one day of our lives, and all of us will be starting some sort of new journey in these next few years.”
She added that with some of her classmates planning to pursue higher education, some entering the workforce and some unsure of what is next, each choice will result in something new and exciting.
Having lost a large portion of their time together as a class due to the pandemic, Adamsen added that each graduate should be incredibly proud of the obstacles they overcame to reach this milestone.
“Senior year was our only uninterrupted year, and it's hard to make a decision about the future so quickly when all of the experiences that we were supposed to have never happened. Despite the obstacles that we have faced throughout high school, our class has been able to come out on top of it,” she said.
Valedictorian Emily Peduto also reflected on the ups and downs for the Class of 2023, reminding her fellow classmates of some of the memorable moments from over the years.
“Today is an important turning point in each of our lives. We can finally take a deep breath because after a few years of hard work, all-nighters and the reoccurring question of whether or not you can snooze your alarm for the third time that morning, we made it,” Peduto said.
She added that, similarly to many of her fellow graduates, today is a bittersweet day for her.
Sharing that a piece of her wants to throw her cap and never turn back, Peduto said that another piece is still grappling with the fact that the moments, accomplishments and adventures of the last few years are now just memories.
“As kids, we grew up with the number 2023 engraved in our minds. A countdown to adulthood. When we were five, we wished to be 10 because it was double digits. When we were 10, we wished to be 13 because we wanted to be teenagers. When we were 13, we wished to be 16 so we could drive ourselves. And when we were 16, we wished we were 18 so we could officially be adults,” Peduto said.
She said that with all the new responsibilities that she and fellow graduates will face as young adults, part of her also wishes to be five again — when her mom packed her lunch and the hardest part of the day was the class before recess.
Peduto added that even if there isn’t someone to pack lunch for the students of the Class of 2023 anymore, the people that have loved and supported them will never go away.
“It's crazy to think about how fast time can go by. The trick is to enjoy life. Don't wish away your days waiting for better ones. Cherish the moments because before you know it, the time you spend on the monkey bars turns into the time you take to read 10 chapters of ‘The Great Gatsby,’” Peduto said. “And although we're moving on from waiting for the final bell to ring, we still have growing up to do.”