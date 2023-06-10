ovu grad 2023
The Otter Valley Union High School Class of 2023 marches into its commencement ceremony with smiles on their faces and sunny skies above on Saturday in Brandon.

 SOPHIA BUCKLEY-CLEMENT / staff photo

BRANDON — Close to 90 graduates graced a small stage set up on Otter Valley Union High School’s Markowski Field at the school’s commencement ceremony Saturday morning.

In addition to a parade of graduates and a crowd of their friends and family, Principal Michael Ruppel, Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Kristin Hubert and Otter Valley Unified Union School Board Chair Laurie Bertrand were also present to award diplomas at the ceremony’s end.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

