BRANDON — The latest big project in Otter Valley Union High School’s Industrial Technology class is actually quite small. You might even say it’s tiny.
For the past year, students in the class have been building a tiny house.
A structure with a square footage generally between 100 and 400 square feet, a tiny house can be built either on a foundation or on wheels. In recent years, the so-called “tiny-house movement” has gained popularity as people seek to save money, simplify their lives or shrink their carbon footprint.
Technology Education instructor Devon Karpak, launched the Industrial Tech class last year as a way to get students interested in the building trades.
Initially, he had students building single walls that eventually ended up being used as firewood. They also built a small shed for the Moosalamoo Center.
Last spring, however, Karpak got the idea to try a tiny house, so he drew up the plans, purchased materials and put the class to work.
Construction began indoors, with students building the walls, base and roof system. This fall, they took the project outside and began assembling the structure.
The house, which already has a potential buyer who wants to use it as an Airbnb rental, is on track to be completed by the spring, according to Karpak.
Profits from the sale will fund future projects and equipment for the class, he said.
As students have worked on the house, they have learned about framing and rough carpentry skills. Next week, Karpak said they will begin trying their hands at electrical work.
“The response of students showing up wanting to work on this has been fantastic,” he said.
Karpak is also pleased with the community support he’s received, adding that he’s talking to local contractors to obtain siding and other materials to finish the house.
Karpak said Tech Ed classes are an asset to the high school that allow students to explore different fields and get them thinking about potentially taking a more in-depth course at a career technical education center like Stafford Technical Center in Rutland.
“One of the tough things about all the schools that are not directly connected to the career centers is our students don’t have access to what we call ‘pre-tech’ programs, which generally take place in the ninth- and 10th-grade year,” he said. “We’re trying to give them a trial run, if you will.”
Sophomore Lajay O’Connor had no carpentry experience when she signed up for the class. She said enrolling was something of a random choice for her but the tiny house project quickly piqued her interest.
O’Connor joked that she initially thought students would be building literal tiny houses and was surprised when she learned people could actually live inside them.
“It’s really cool, the progress that we’re making right now,” she said.
O’Connor said that while she’s not sure she’ll pursue a career in the building trades, she has become fascinated by tiny houses and would even consider living in one at some point.
“In, like, the future, I would like to build my own tiny house and bring it all over the country,” she said.
Tyson Stickney, a senior, came to the class with some previous construction experience from working with his father in excavating and on foundations.
Working with wood and electrical systems, however, was something new.
Stickney said the class has helped him and other students get comfortable using tools that can be intimidating.
“Even for me, going into things like nail guns, things like hand-held saws, they can be a little frightening at first. But when you have someone who knows what they’re doing, when you’re in an environment like this, it definitely helps. And going at it on my own in the future doesn’t seem so bad,” he said.
The project, Stickney said, has expanded his knowledge, which he thinks will serve him well when interacting with woodworkers on job sites in the future.
“I always kind of looked at (wood) as a rather simple thing, you know, building little tree houses in your backyard. When it comes to larger structures — knowing about your load-bearing points, knowing about the types of wood, the positioning of them — it does seem to make a large impact, and it gives me a new respect for my fellow carpenters,” he said.
After graduating this spring, Stickney said he’s leaning toward working with his father. And while he’s not sure woodworking is in the cards for him professionally, he can definitely see himself pursuing it as a hobby.
As the tiny house nears completion, Karpak already has the class’ next project lined up. Students will build a 100-foot boardwalk bridge through wetlands along the school’s cross-country running trails. The project is being funded by a private donor, he said.
Karpak, who describes himself as a generalist in the builder trades, said he’s also looking for partners in the community who are willing to share their professional expertise with students so they can learn best practices and the latest techniques.
“I want to make sure that I’m teaching these guys the most up-to-date stuff that I can,” he said.
Karpak said his class, like many high school classes, provides an opportunity for students to explore different fields as they consider future career paths.
“The worst thing is to show up at a job you don’t like every day. And you start figuring that out in high school — be it in this class or in art class or math or history or social studies,” he said.
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
