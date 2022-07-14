Otter Valley Union High School theater students are taking their next show on the road — and across the pond.
Later this month, the troupe will depart for Scotland, where they will perform the original musical “Good Enough” at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
OVU theater instructor Jeff Hull and music teacher Ken Cifone co-wrote the musical, which students will perform four times.
Now in its 75th year, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival is the world’s largest performing arts festival, featuring more than 3,000 performances at hundreds of venues throughout the month of August.
This marks Hull’s second student trip to Fringe; he previously took another group in 2015.
More than 30 students and chaperones will spend two weeks abroad, stopping in London for several days of sightseeing before heading to Scotland.
OVU was invited to attend by the American High School Theatre Festival, which is bringing more than 500 students to Edinburgh this year.
The school was originally invited to attend the 2020 festival but had to delay until this summer because of the pandemic.
The extra time allowed students to raise more than $75,000 for the trip, said Hull.
“Good Enough” is about overachiever Chelsea, who gets paired with brilliant slacker Steve on a science fair project, and the high school drama that surrounds their odd-couple relationship.
“They always say ‘write what you know,’ so we wrote a musical about high school,” said Hull.
Cifone, who composed the music for the production, said writing for his students allowed him to tailor the songs specifically to their voices.
“It was pretty incredible hearing my idea come through their voice at the end,” he said.
Cifone noted students were integral in developing the production, helping edit the script and decide on song placement.
“They really had a big part in the workshopping of this show,” he said.
Hull said the cast and crew has been working on the script since March and began rehearsals last month.
Rising senior Andrew Kenyon, who plays the role of Steve, said he’s been waiting for this trip for three years.
“It’s going to be my first time going to another continent. We’re going to be able to see so many things, so many people, have new experiences,” he said. “And we get to bring our own show there, which is even more exciting.”
Pajua Gamba, another incoming senior, plays Chelsea.
She said everyone going on the trip is deeply invested in the production, and it shows.
“This is not a cheap trip that we’re taking. They really want to be here, which is pretty impressive,” she said.
Rising senior Cebelle Hull, who plays the show’s antagonist Amber, is also Jeff Hull’s daughter. She said she’s wanted to go on this trip since her father took the first group in 2015.
“I’m really excited to actually be able to go this time and see all the things, eat all the food,” she said.
Kenyon added that the experience is an opportunity for the tight-knit theater group to spend more time together over the summer.
“It’s been really nice being able to hang around these guys that are my friends,” he said.
Jeff Hull noted those bonds will only grow stronger after the trip.
“This group is going to have this experience that they all have together that they won’t have with other people,” he said. “It’s going to affect how they view their lives moving forward. I mean, traveling out of the country into another place and seeing the world from a different perspective and then having this bonded group that experiences it all together, it’s a great thing to have.”
The cast will perform the musical for local audiences at 7 p.m. July 27 at Otter Valley Union High School. Free-will donations will be accepted for admission.
