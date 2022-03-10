BRANDON — Since arriving at Otter Valley Union High School three years ago, Devon Karpak has been something of a mad scientist — toiling away in the school’s basement, slowly building a technological education program that brings hands-on learning opportunities to students.
Karpak has assembled an ever-expanding suite of courses for students in grades 7-12 that gives them experience in areas such as woodworking, pre-building trades, 3D printing, computer-aided design, and the history of technology and product design.
Students have access to a maker space after school and soon will be able to try their hands in a forthcoming welding shop, as well as a small-engines class planned for next year.
Along the way, students have built a tiny house, learned to use heavy equipment and gotten a taste of a variety of other experiences generally only found at area career and technical centers.
Karpak’s efforts recently earned him recognition by the Rowland Foundation, which selected him as a 2022 fellow.
Each year, the Vermont-based educational nonprofit selects five secondary educators to fund project proposals aimed at enacting systemic change within their school communities.
Kaprak was chosen for his proposal to use his work at OV as a model to create a CTE-connected pathway that would enable schools to better realize and sustain technical education goals.
As a fellow, Karpak will receive $100,000, which will allow OV to hire additional personnel to cover his absence, pay for travel expenses and afford him time outside the classroom to reflect on his project.
He called the fellowship a “dream come true,” saying he’s excited to expand on the work he’s been doing these past few years.
Karpak noted there is no real blueprint in Vermont for what a tech ed program should look like. Ideally, he said, he’d like to see more alignment and collaboration between career centers and tech ed programs at local high schools.
“I hope that the career centers would see that as a positive,” he said. “There’s (currently) very little connection to the career centers, or to industry as a whole.”
Karpak said his proposal is three-pronged.
First, he wants to develop pre-technical courses in areas such as woodshop, industrial technology and welding for middle schoolers who might be interested in enrolling in local career centers.
Secondly, he wants to create a pathway for students who may not want to go all-in on the career center experience but still want to investigate potential career pathways.
And third, he wants to provide opportunities for students who are simply interested in exploring these areas.
“It’s not to compete with the career centers,” he said, “(It’s) to give these kids the best opportunity to try things on and see what fits.”
As part of his fellowship work, Karpak will spend the next year traveling nationally and internationally to learn more about the latest trends in tech ed and career technical education (CTE).
Locally, he plans to travel around Vermont interviewing administrators, tech ed teachers and career center leaders.
He will also visit several technical schools in Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey, as well as attend industry trade shows and explore ways to increase partnerships with local businesses and national organizations.
Another trip will take Karpak farther afield to Germany, which, he said, is often held up as the “gold standard” of CTE globally.
“I would like to … really get out of my own head, my own comfort zone, and see what some of the other models are to make sure that I continue to head in the right direction,” he said.
Michael Martin, executive director of the Rowland Foundation, called Karpak’s proposal a “terrific idea” that builds a bridge between STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) education and CTE.
“Devin works with his students to develop aspirations and to explore different career pathways right at Otter Valley starting right away, at the beginning of their high school career,” he said.
Since its inception in 2009, the foundation has named 93 fellows, according to Martin, who called it an “emerging network” of educators across the state.
“We’re a foundation that invests directly in teacher innovation and leadership at the grassroots level,” he said. “Teachers are really important leaders of change in school improvement.”
Otter Valley Principal Jim Avery said the school community is “very proud” of Karpak.
“It’s really exciting to see the innovative work that Devon has been bringing to Otter Valley and will continue to (bring) with this award,” he said.
Jeanne Collins, superintendent of Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, praised Karpak’s creativity and innovation, stating, “he deserves this recognition.”
“Devon has been responsible for some significant changes in technical education at Otter Valley,” she said. “He has really expanded the program to include relevant and authentic learning.”
Karpak expressed his appreciation stating, he has always felt supported by administrators and his fellow teachers.
“This has been my dream job,” he said.
He added that one of his guiding principles as a teacher has been that “education has to be kind of crazy for kids to be interested in it.”
It’s something, he said, he doesn’t believe happens enough.
“It’s OK to build potato cannons and dream,” he said.
