BRANDON — Otter Valley Union High School senior Jaden Grace has participated in the Penguin Plunge, an event to raise money for Unified Sports and Special Olympics, since the seventh grade.
The one on Friday was quite different from his previous ones.
Normally, the Penguin Plunge has been a run into the freezing water of Lake Champlain in Burlington.
This year’s event that was scheduled on Feb. 4 was deemed too dangerous even for “penguins,” with wind chills hovering around 30 to 40 degrees below zero.
The event canceled, teacher Brooke Kimball requested to have another version of the Penguin Plunge held outdoors at OVUHS in front of the entire student body.
The students looked on as water was poured over the students who are members of the Penguin Plunge team.
Students on the Penguin Plunge squad collect donations before executing the icy plunge. This year the Otter Valley students raised $2,902. Ninety percent of the money raised goes to Vermont Special Olympics and the rest of the money goes toward funding Otter Valley Unified Sports, which consists of bocce, basketball and snowshoeing.
The Penguin Plunge team looks forward to the bus ride to Burlington each year and dashing into Lake Champlain. Friday, they did the next best thing.
“It was disappointing when it was canceled because this is my last year,” Grace said. “But I am glad that we got to do it here. It was a lot of fun.”
