“No one had any idea what was coming,” said Christopher Louras, the mayor of Rutland a decade ago when Tropical Storm Irene ravaged Vermont.
The forecast had been for heavy rains. To the south and west of Vermont, around New York City and New Jersey, the storm was supposed to bring high winds and some flooding. While local meteorologists certainly were keeping an eye on Irene, municipalities in Vermont were really only anticipating rain and some localized flooding.
But the storm shifted; it hung over Vermont, dumping nearly eight inches of rain before it was through. In a mountainous state like Vermont, that much water only has so many places it could go.
“We never expected it to be as bad as it was,” said Alan Shelvey, who was commissioner of public works for Rutland in 2011.
Bernie Carr, of Brandon, remembers the day before Tropical Storm Irene as rather sunny and pleasant. He had little reason to think Sunday would be much more than rain.
“They’re not normally an issue around here,” Carr said. “(Storms) lose power as they come over the land. If anything, they cut up toward Maine and back out to sea, so I don’t think any of us had any big concerns over it. They did say it was going to be pushing inland, we might get heavy rain.”
But utility crews knew things could get bad.
Earlier in the summer, there had been two other rain storms that did damage around Vermont, including a localized storm in late May that flooded central Vermont. Given the pattern that summer, some people who track storms were feeling twitchy.
As we have seen during the past decade, storms are becoming more intense.
Weather forecaster Roger Hill, of Worcester, points out, “What added to Irene was forward inertia, like the 1938 hurricane had forward inertia. We hadn’t seen something since then. We’re starting to see the potential for that to happen, not every 100 years, but maybe once every decade.”
The reason, he said, is climate change. “The ocean has to be pretty warm,” he said. “That warm water is increasing.”
Hurricanes before climate change tended to follow consistent patterns, according to Hill.
The storms initially form in Africa, he said. Those that build up enough energy cross the Atlantic Ocean toward the Caribbean. Some enter the Caribbean basin, some move toward the Gulf of Mexico, and some, like Irene, move northward.
For the ones that move up the East Coast, he said, climate change and the loss of Arctic ice can create a “squirrely jet stream” as they move toward New England.
Rising temperatures around the world mean more latent heat in the Atlantic Ocean, he said.
“When you have a really marginally warm ocean off New England … it allows these storms to remain intact,” he said. “It doesn’t happen all the time but it’s happening, and it’s on the increase. We’re likely to see fewer hurricanes, but the ones we see will be stronger.”
Which will mean more intense rain storms affecting Vermont’s low-lying areas, he said.
“Irene was something we saw about a week out ahead of time,” said Michael Burke, who was Green Mountain Power’s storm planner and response leader during Irene.
Burke said they, too, were planning for a widespread wind event, and had distributed crews around the state.
Irene had other plans.
While winds were a problem in some parts of the state, ultimately, the bigger issue before the utility was that poles had washed away — along with the roads that crews needed to get to locations all over the state.
“Luckily, we did have a good connection to VTrans and we worked hand-in-hand with them to access areas. We had some off-road equipment. … We let them know if we found areas, and they let us know if they found areas.”
Staging workers in places they could be safe was an immediate challenge. “That first night, when we had to have some crews back out of some areas because of high water, that’s when we knew this was going to be a different kind of event.”
➡➡➡
After that day of nonstop rain 10 years ago, nearly 225 of the 251 communities across Vermont had been damaged by Irene. Six people were dead, including a father and son working for the City of Rutland.
Nearly 3,500 homes were damaged; 13 communities had been cut off due to flooding and were deemed “isolated.” Fifty-four communities were designated as “hard hit.” More than 500 miles of state roads were damaged; hundreds of private roads were washed away. Nearly 35 state bridges were closed; 200 miles of railway was deemed impassable.
In addition, more than 1,500 state employees had been displaced — many of them working out of the State Office Complex in Waterbury, which was completely flooded out.
More than $23 million in FEMA money was distributed to families and individuals affected by the storm in the first year following the disaster. More would come in subsequent years.
The storm forever changed how water flows through Vermont, cutting new paths. And it changed many Vermonters forever.
Ten years later, those memories remain vivid.
It was Peter Borden’s second year as the Pittsfield’s emergency management coordinator. He had experienced one flood when he was asked to take on the role.
“Everybody chips in at some point, so I did,” he said.
That Sunday, after making sure his own household was prepared for a storm, Borden said he found a place to watch the river rise.
He didn’t wait long. By 1:30 p.m., things began getting serious, he said.
“And that’s when we kind of realized we were going to have an issue,” he said. “By (3 p.m.), the water had overtaken the bridge on Route 100. The firemen were working on a project on that bridge, and then they moved on to the rescue in the white house (next to the river).”
“We returned home and that was when I opened up the Emergency Management Guide they gave me,” he said. “I read the book by candlelight (that evening).”
As a weather forecaster for the state’s utilities, Hill said his focus is on potential weather hazards that might cause power outages, such as windstorms, ice storms and snowstorms.
In Worcester, Hill said he had been tracking Irene and the model he was using showed the storm was going to come through Vermont. He had made arrangements for backup power so that he could work through the storm because electricity was expected to be knocked out.
But the seasoned meteorologist was taken aback by what he saw unfolding during Irene. The storm decimated some of the valleys, as well as the southern part of the state. Hill said 4 to 8 inches of rain fell over the course of the storm.
“It’s always shocking to see what you’re forecasting real-time with your own eyes,” he said.
Hill also works providing weather for the WDEV radio station in Waterbury. The station is credited with broadcasting throughout the storm. For some, it was the lone source of local information with other means of communication lost without power. The station was credited with saving lives by staying on the air.
What Hill didn’t expect was the reception from citizens, whom he discovered found great comfort from the live broadcast. He had worked for the National Weather Service in North Carolina earlier in his career. During those two years, he said he saw plenty of hurricanes and tropical systems.
Hill said that experience taught him it’s easy to lose one’s cool and “freak out,” but he needed to stay calm under pressure. He said people perceive that coolness as confidence and it calms them, too.
“People need to trust somebody on the radio, on the TV, on some sort of medium that knows what they’re doing and can become trusted over a period of time,” he said. “I think it takes time. It’s not something that you can learn in college. It’s something that needs to be developed over time.”
He said once someone develops a trust with the public, they then need to be out there in times of crisis to comfort those in need.
➡➡➡
What had unfolded was pure crisis. It was though a gash had been cut through the heart of Vermont.
Communities were at the mercy of the aftermath.
By example, Pittsfield had become an island.
On Monday, the day after the storm, Borden and other town officials met with the Select Board and started laying out a plan.
“And then on Tuesday, under the guidance of the board, we really came up with a decent working plan. We had a plan laid out for the entire town. We had someone in charge of health, George (Deblon) was in charge of the roads, our road commissioner, the Select Board was involved, I was involved, and we started working on our response and recovery.”
There was a lot to do with power outages, roads washed out and homes damaged.
“Top of this list was, we had a lot of things on top of the list,” Borden said.
Getting roads back was one.
“We were cut off on each end of Route 100,” he said. “They were very resourceful, they went to work, it took a little while but they made a pathway back and forth. We were able to get to Killington so food and supplies could get in and it made a big difference. That happened really quickly. The people of this town are incredible.”
Within a day or two, Pittsfield was accessible from Killington. It took a few more days to open up the other side of Route 100, in Guernsey Hollow, but “they had that figured out pretty quickly as well,” said Borden. “The people in town were absolutely 100% amazing.”
Surrounding communities helped, as well, he said.
Member of the Chittenden Volunteer Fire Department Jan Sotirakis has nearly two decades of experience doing emergency planning for the Vermont Department of Health.
As Irene raged, she began to see posts on Facebook from Pittsfield, where she grew up. The following morning, as more stories of devastation rolled in, she felt compelled to help. So she opened an emergency operation center at the fire station.
In those hectic early days after the storm, Sotirakis played a pivotal role in coordinating relief efforts to the stranded towns along routes 4 and 7. She connected with Restoring Rutland, an ad hoc group of volunteers who had gathered supplies in Rutland City and was in search of a way to get them to people in need.
On that Wednesday 10 years ago, three trucks and a trailer departed Chittenden Fire Department with food, water and other supplies bound for Pittsfield.
Local law enforcement allowed the convoy to navigate the narrow “goat path” that was once Route 4.
“The road was probably 4 feet wide,” recalled Sotirakis.
It would be the first of many trips.
According to Sotirakis, 122 truckloads of items were delivered to towns the next 14 days.
Word quickly spread and other towns began making requests. Soon, Sotirakis was coordinating daily deliveries to Stockbridge, Rochester, Bridgewater, Killington and Mendon.
As demand rose, so, too, did people’s generosity.
Each day, pallets of bottled water, cases of packaged foods and carloads of other supplies poured into donation sites in Rutland and Chittenden.
Monetary donations totaled in the tens of thousands of dollars.
“It got big. I mean, people were sending me letters with money from Connecticut, Massachusetts — there was a lady from South Carolina, that saw the news and she sent me checks,” said Sotirakis. “I think, in the first day, I collected probably $10,000.”
Sotirakis said funds not spent on food and supplies were given to directly to families.
“(We) gave every family in Pittsfield and Stockbridge that lost their homes $1,000 checks.”
➡➡➡
Tragedy has no price.
In Rutland, Louras and city leaders faced two pieces of bad news in the wake of the storm: The city’s connection to its water supply had been knocked out. But more poingnatly, city DPW worker Michael Garofano, who had gone to check on the inlet with his son, also named Michael Garofano, were missing. They would be found dead some days later.
“I heard about Mike and Mike at the same time I heard about the water system,” Louras said. The conversation wasn’t ‘The water system is down.’ The conversation was ‘Mike and Mike are missing.’ That’s a tragedy that still to this day I find difficult to describe in its effects, how it impacted the entire community. Mike was defending and carrying forward his domain and the reservoir. That’s how he was built.”
Louras said the city owed a debt to the Garofanos.
The news hit hard.
DPW’s Shelvey was at home in Shrewsbury when the storm rolled in. “The scanner started to get a little dicey and I thought I better get into town,” he said.
Shelvey believes he was the last person to make it up Cold River Road that day. He couldn’t get home that night and stayed with city engineer Evan Pilachowski.
“I got in and I found out Mike Garofano was missing,” he said.
Garofano’s truck was by the intake off Meadow Lake Drive. The structure, which looked like wood but was much sturdier, still was intact and Shelvey said there were hopes the Garofanos would be found safe inside once the water receded enough for rescuers to get there.
“That didn’t happen,” he said.
Shelvey said he was with DPW in various capacities for 40 years, and the elder Garofano was the only employee during that time killed in the line of duty.
“He was so conscientious he would not let things go,” he said. “He was a hell of a man. He did a lot that was above and beyond.”
In grief, work crews had to restore the water supply. That was no easy task.
“We had to rebuild the road going down to the pump station,” Shelvey said. “Everybody helped — the contractors around here, the National Guard guys. There was a tremendous amount of cooperation.”
Shelvey described standing at the inlet site with Louras, then-governor Peter Shumlin and Doug Casella.
“Doug said, ‘There’s a simple solution — I just have to pick up this gravel here and put it back in the road where it came from, but as soon as I put a machine in that brook, you’re going to be all over me,’” Shelvey said. “The governor said, ‘Do what you gotta do.’ The road was done in 17 days. It was open in 18 because we had to wait for the politicians to come down for the ribbon-cutting.”
Shelvey said Casella’s effort was particularly astounding.
“He would run an excavator all day, then sleep in his excavator at night and start it up again at dawn — unbelievable work ethic. He wasn’t the only one, but he sure stood out. He had health problems after that and I think some of that was because of the stress,” he said.
There was plenty of work, Shelvey said.
“They were indispensable,” Louras agreed. “I know Rutland County could not have rebuilt as fast as they did without John and Doug (Casella). I remember delivering coffee and cigarettes to Doug at 5 o’clock in the morning when he was in the excavator, cleaning debris out of Mendon Brook.”
Louras said certain moments are frozen in time for him. One was being on top of the back-up tank when the reservoir finally began to refill. Another was a moment when he and Doug Casella spotted a breach in Mendon Brook and Casella ran over to check it.
“He got his leg stuck in a log,” Louras said of Casella. “I feel like I was lucky I was there to pull him out. He was doing what Doug does — he was running hell-bent to see what the situation was. It was a local guy, busting his ass, going above and beyond for the community.”
➡➡➡
The return was hard for many communities. Irene forced municipalities to work smarter, plan better.
Irene made communities stronger. Vermont Strong, in fact.
Pittsfield’s Borden credits the town and state’s disaster planning with how quickly things were addressed, but added that a plan is only as good as those implementing it.
“I think the plan developed and put together with the state and the town is a tremendous guideline but the success we found was through the resourcefulness of the people of the town,” he said. “We just figured out a way to overcome a lot of different stuff while having a fairly decent time doing it. The sense of community was tremendous.”
He left his role as emergency management coordinator a year later, but knows the town’s emergency plans are updated every few years now.
“I think on the state level, Vermont is prepared much better for a flood today versus 10 years ago,” said Borden. “I think their forecasting models are much stronger, their warning systems are much stronger, and their response protocols are definitely in place.”
He said it took about 12 days for people’s normal routines to be possible again, but the storm’s impacts on people’s lives were felt years later.
“It’s a wild place to live sometimes,” he said.
Like many communities across Vermont, Brandon rallied during — and after the storm.
After finishing the fantasy football draft with his brother, Stephen, Bernie Carr decided to get some work done at his shop, Carr’s Florist and Gifts, which sits not far from the Neshobe River.
“I walked in and the river was as high as it’s been many, many times … I’ve lived here my whole life, I’ve seen it like that hundreds and hundreds of times as high as it was,” he said. “It came to my back door, which is literally 25 feet from the river. No big deal. I came in and worked for a couple of hours. About 2 p.m., I went back out, I thought, something feels different. This feels different, because it was really high and it was getting closer and closer to the parking lot.”
It did get higher. The sandbags he and his brother procured weren’t enough. Ultimately, the shop had a little over an inch of water on the floor.
While he and Stephen were putting down sandbags, 10 people came by who’d been helping those flooded around Forest Dale and Newton Road.
“Everybody was around trying to do what they could do to prevent as much damage as possible,” Carr said. “The thing that was cool to see was, in no time at all, you had people coming in and out the front door, back door, all helping get stuff picked up off the floor in both places trying to get things saved as much as possible.”
He recalled a bucket brigade of 50 or so townsfolk clearing out the building that houses the town offices.
Carr said that all told he saw about $10,000 in losses. His insurance helped, but others weren’t as lucky. The federal government would later buy several homes on Newton Road prone to flood damage and the town made many changes to its infrastructure to become more flood resilient. Carr said the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce started a fund to help shop owners recover.
Memories of people’s appreciation around community rebuilding still move Sotirakis.
She recalled being part of a convoy of nearly two dozen trucks that passed by Bartsow Memorial School in Chittenden one day to see the entire student body outside cheering them on.
“I still get goose bumps from that right now,” she said.
The next day, one of those students brought his piggy bank to Sotirakis, asking her to use it to help people in neighboring towns.
“I don’t know if we’ve ever experienced anything quite like that before,” she said. “We know we made a difference in helping these people get through a very bad situation.”
Sotirakis said Irene redefined the role of emergency management in Vermont.
“I don’t think anyone in the state of Vermont really understood what emergency management was until Irene,” she said.
In the ensuing years, she said Chittenden, and towns around the state, have stepped up emergency management efforts.
Sotirakis oversees an eight-member emergency management team that has worked to develop policies and procedures for the town. The job did not exist until after Irene.
She also has come to work more closely with a network of towns via the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, where she and her teams county-wide share resources and mutual aid agreements.
Sotirakis said the lessons learned in Irene can also be applied to the pandemic.
“It just taught us what the emergency management is and should be, and how to develop systems to deal with these kinds of (situations), whether it’s a natural disaster or, in this case, a pandemic. The concepts are the same.”
As Tropical Storm Henri bore down on the Northeast this week — nearly 10 years to the day of Irene — Sotirakis and her team prepared for the worst.
“Sometimes it takes a bad experience to teach you what you need to do to prevent the next time,” she said.
Compiled by the staffs of the Rutland Herald, The Times Argus and Waterbury Roundabout.
