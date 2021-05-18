A program through which almost 10,000 free educational boxes were assembled and handed out last year, will return this summer with even more ambitious goals, according to Kimberly Griffin, 4-H educator for Rutland and Bennington counties as part of the UVM-extension.
Under “Out of the Box-es,” a partnership of multiple organizations, spearheaded by 4-H, created content, solicited funding and donations, assembled the boxes and delivered them to multiple locations in Rutland County, many of them public libraries.
The intent was to create a replacement for summer programming that would not be possible because of the pandemic, giving kids and families some positive and educational activities.
Griffin said in 2020, about 2,000 boxes were put together by volunteers for each of the five box types that were part of the program.
Griffin said the box program was continuing because of strong interest. She said she and Chris Hultquist, executive director of Mentor Connector, a key partner in the project, started getting emails as early as February asking if Out of the Box-es would be back.
According to Griffin, some of the core partners met about a month ago to make the decision about whether to move forward for 2021.
While there were a large number of partners, collaborators and contributors the first year, Griffin said more organizations are getting involved this year.
“Our Rutland City Rec said, ‘Hey, we used these boxes last year’ — they had collected some of the leftovers and used them in camp — ‘wouldn’t it be cool if we did that intentionally and we committed to x-hundred each time to do as part of camp?’” she said.
Rutland Free Library made a similar commitment, according to Griffin.
The organizers also wanted to plan for the families who aren’t involved with their recreation department or library, but want to receive the boxes.
But Griffin said there was a more fundamental change in what’s planned for this year.
“This year, I think, and the core group of us believe, we can’t ignore the evolution of society that has happened over the past 14 months,” she said.
Griffin pointed to two areas in particular.
“The social uprisings that have happened from equity and justice is one major theme that you could say came out of 2020 and continues. Also, as we’re starting to re-enter society and starting to connect again ... we’ve all been traumatized. Every single person to varying degrees on this planet has been traumatized by the last 12 months. So can these boxes kind of hold these truths? Can these boxes provide a means for reconnecting in a physical and tangible way and can these boxes support exploration around equity and belonging, and community?” she said.
The theme of the five boxes for the 2021 program is “You Belong Here.”
The goal is for kids to explore their own identities but, Griffin, added, in a fun way.
“We’re trying not to make these too, too heavy but also have an impact and not just be, like, ‘Here, kid, do this so you’re not bored this summer.’ It’s ‘Here, kid, do this thing, and we’re all going to do it together, and we’re all going to do it uniquely, and in the end, we as individuals will be stronger and we as a community will be stronger,’” she said.
Some aspects of the current program, including a method for families to sign up for the boxes, are still being worked out with partners that include Rutland City Schools, including the Tapestry and EPIC programs, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, Mentor Connector and the Vermont National Guard’s Military Kids program
The first box is scheduled for release July 1 and subsequent boxes every two weeks until this year’s cycle is complete.
Griffin said organizers are still working on ways to fund this year’s boxes. Last year, grants were secured and some organizations made donations of items that could be given away in the boxes.
Visit tinyurl.com/47e62ejc to find the fundraiser has been created for the program.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
