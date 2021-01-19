BRANDON — Taxpayers in the Otter Valley Unified Union School District can expect a slight increase in the school budget this Town Meeting Day.
The proposed expenditure budget for fiscal year 2022 is $21,039,635, an increase of $662,208 from the current year. The budget benefits from the application of $460,000 in surplus funds as local revenue, which will hold local education spending to a net increase of 1.19%. Education spending per equalized pupil is projected to be $15,526, up 0.83% — slightly below the projected state average of $17,612.
Superintendent Jeanne Collins said, under normal conditions, surplus funds are put into either a facilities reserve fund or an after-school reserve fund. However, in recognition of current economic hardships being felt by taxpayers, the School Board opted to roll surplus monies into the budgets through the next three years.
Collins noted that a large portion of the surplus was accumulated as result of COVID-related school closures last year. Additional surplus funds came through special education efficiencies.
OVUUSD, which includes Otter Valley Union High School, Lothrop Elementary, Neshobe Elementary and Otter Creek Academy at Leicester and Whiting, is part of the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union and serves the towns of Brandon, Pittsford, Goshen, Leicester, Whiting and Sudbury.
Collins reported staffing throughout the district is essentially flat, with unfilled or unneeded positions at one school being transferred to another.
“We're five years into the (Act 46) merger now, so we've already right-sized all of our schools. Now, we're just tweaking here and there to go where the population is,” Collins said. “It's shifting the resources we have to a different staffing pattern.”
“We haven't really changed any program or services,” said Brenda Fleming, director of business and finance. “The only adjustments we've made have been enrollment-driven or enrollment-related.”
Fleming said despite a slight dip in students in some schools, overall enrollment numbers have held steady during the past year.
“A lot of (school districts) have been seeing huge declines in enrollments as people move away from schools, and we haven't seen that. I think, partly, that’s because we offer remote capabilities,” she said.
Other drivers in the proposed budget include a 9.6% increase in employee health insurance benefits, which are set at the state level, and vocational costs related to students attending Stafford Technical Center, which increased by just more than $91,000.
Collins said the budget assumes a return to in-person learning and, with that return, she anticipates a need to help some students to catch up both academically and social-emotionally.
“We've already increased our social-emotional learning resources, so we didn't make any changes there,” she said, adding that the high school will add an academic interventionist “to help students who need credit recovery or remediation.”
Collins noted such a position exists at all district elementary schools.
The unified district tax rate before the application of the common level of appraisal — a metric used by the state to adjust local education tax rate — is anticipated to be $1.44, up 3.03%, but putting it below an average homestead property tax rate of $1.73 forecasted by the state in December.
In Brandon, the proposed tax rate after CLA is $1.464, up 5 cents, or 3.22%. In Goshen, the tax rate after CLA is $1.55, down 3 cents or nearly 2%. Leicester’s tax rate after CLA is $1.49, up 8 cents or almost 6%. Pittsford will also see an 8-cent, or 5.8%, jump to a tax rate of $1.52 after CLA. Sudbury’s tax rate is anticipated to be up 6 cents, or 5.07%, to sit at $1.32 after CLA. Whiting can expect a tax rate of $1.37 after CLS — a 2-cent, or 1.64%, increase.
The district will hold its annual meeting as an informational meeting on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24. The budget for all other articles will be voted on by Australian ballot. Collins said whether that vote will be conducted via mail-in ballot or on Town Meeting Day on March 2 has yet to be determined.
