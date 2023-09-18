RUTLAND TOWN — Residences on Gleason Road and Grover Drive will have to change their addresses by the first of the year.
The select board voted 4-0 at its regular meeting on Tuesday to send letters to the affected properties explaining the reason for the change and giving them until Jan. 1, 2024, to make it.
Town Administrator Bill Sweet said the town has had to ask people to change their address numbers before. He showed them a letter sent to a property owner in the past as an example.
The reason for the change, Sweet explained, is because the numbers associated with a house are supposed to correspond to where it is on the road with relation to the intersection. Every 5.28 feet gets a number. This way, when emergency services are dispatched, they can tell by the house number roughly how far down the road the emergency is.
Sweet stated in an email on Monday that 18 properties on Grover Drive and 17 on Gleason Road will be affected.
Selectman Matt Getty said he was concerned with the length of the recommended time in which people would have to change their address.
“That’s typically what they are,” said Sweet. “The state says, usually, give them three or four weeks for notification then they’ve got to make the change. The timeline is up to us. We put a timer on the change and just change it all at once. Depending on the scope of it, the timing is flexible.”
Some addresses are more off than others, he said, but changing some would likely mean the others have to change as well.
“The problem for Gleason Road and Grover Drive is they were done incorrectly when they were done first,” he said. “It’s an issue that, unfortunately, when it was done it was not done correctly.”
Sweet, who is also a firefighter, said that in some instances, the numbering is going by every 110 feet.
“That’s a sizable distance,” he said. “If we change some and not others, the sequence becomes off and a house with different numbers will be in different places and it creates a problem.”
Sweet said this issue was created a long time ago when roads around the neighborhoods were connected, it just never got fixed.
“I know we’ve changed some here and there but this is a whole neighborhood,” said Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft.
Sweet said this is a problem in other parts of town, however, these two roads represent the majority of the problem addresses.
“I think for safety’s sake we have to change it,” said Selectman Joe Denardo, who has an extensive background in firefighting services.
Both Denardo and Sweet said the order of address numbers are more of a concern for police and emergency medical services than they are for firefighters, but it can be a problem for the latter as well.
Sweet said the town has an ordinance governing the actual labeling of one’s address, so emergency people can see it, but it’s not often followed.
“There is no doubt about it, it’s an inconvenience,” he said, of having to change one’s address. He noted that the town could simply wait and have the numbers change when the properties change hands, but that could take an extremely long time.
Sweet said how much time people are given to make the change is up to the board.
Denardo said he wants to see people given enough time to make the change, but not so much that it never happens, or enough time to create a situation where some people change early on and overlap with latecomers.
It was agreed that Jan. 1, 2024, was a reasonable time frame. Sweet said that once this is done, there shouldn’t be much cause to ever do it again.
