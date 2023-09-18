RUTLAND TOWN — Residences on Gleason Road and Grover Drive will have to change their addresses by the first of the year.

The select board voted 4-0 at its regular meeting on Tuesday to send letters to the affected properties explaining the reason for the change and giving them until Jan. 1, 2024, to make it.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0