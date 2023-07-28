In the course of Friday, at least three calls for people overdosing in the Rutland area could be heard over police scanners.
Not all such calls turn out to be overdoses, but the events are becoming increasingly common, according to data gathered by the Rutland City Police Department.
During a presentation to the police commission earlier this week, department data analyst Nate Thibodeau said overdoses in the city spiked in June, with 20 reported — up from 13 in June of last year and eight from the same period in 2021.
Thibodeau said later in the week that the June spike appears to mirror an overall trend, with year-to-date overdoses having almost tripled since 2020. At the end of June, the total number of overdoses in the city stood at 75, Thibodeau said. The number for the same period of 2022 was 54, he said. The year before that it was 40 and the year before that it was 29.
Thibodeau said those were estimated numbers based on incident reports, and the actual numbers could be higher.
“Not everything is in the report, sometimes,” he said.
Eleven of this year’s overdoses were fatal, Thibodeau said. Twenty survivors received their first dose of Narcan from a bystander. Thibodeau said, 15 from EMS and 13 from police. Narcan is a medication used to treat narcotic overdose in emergency situations.
Eight percent of the overdoses were repeats, he said, and responders were called to overdoses at one particular location six times this year.
Faith Stone, program director at the West Ridge Center — an outpatient drug treatment clinic in the city — said changes in street drugs were likely a significant factor.
“Heroin is a thing of the past,” she said. “The illicit opiate on the street right now is fentanyl and it’s 50 times more potent than heroin.”
Tracie Hauk, executive director of the Turning Point Center, said fentanyl shows up in a variety of street drugs.
“People walk in here saying, ‘I don’t do dope, I do crack,’” she said. “Crack is just as tainted.”
In the last year or so, Stone said the medical community has increasingly seen an animal tranquilizer called xylazine showing up as an additive in street drugs, bringing its own set of complications. It’s not an opioid, she said, which means Narcan won’t help if it is causing an overdose — though use of Narcan on people who are overdosing is still recommended.
Xylazine also constricts blood vessels, she said, and is associated with open wounds at injection sites — wounds that often become infected, sometimes leading to amputations.
“I saw a guy in here in the center who has an open wound in his arm that was 4 inches by 4 inches,” Hauk said. “We’re handing out wound kits to people so at least they can have some means of covering a wound.”
Hauk said she sees a lot of desperation in the population she serves, which includes a number of people who are not only long-time drug users, but who lack housing and have mental health issues, often stemming from trauma or abuse. It’s a constellation of problems, she said, in which each issue makes it hard to address the others unless they are all addressed at once — something for which she said our systems are ill-suited.
“They don’t feel good about themselves,” she said. “They don’t have housing. They can go to treatment, but they get out and sober housing is on waiting lists. They’re back in the same situations. ... If they don’t feel good about themselves, they tolerate a lot of crap. If they don’t feel they’re worth saving, they don’t do a lot of work on themselves.”
Getting help with addiction requires not just confidence in themselves, Hauk said, but trust in the people they are working with — a difficult mindset for addicts who have a history of being exploited in various ways.
On the medical side of things, Stone’s West Ridge said it might be time to reevaluate some practices.
“I think with the growing prevalence of the stronger illicit substances, it makes treatment more difficult,” she said. “Are the doses of methadone and Suboxone we’re giving, are they enough? They seemed to be enough six, seven years ago when we were seeing heroin. Are they enough now?”
Stone also said she would like more people to realize that Vermont’s Good Samaritan Law means that nobody should have anything to fear from calling for help if they are in the presence of an overdose.
“Calling emergency medical assistance for an opioid overdose — under the Good Samaritan Law, they’re provided with protection from prosecution or violation of parole.”
Hauk said one initiative that could help immensely would be to establish a facility offering “social detox beds” for people on a waiting list for treatment, giving them a safe place to stay and people around them who understand recovery. She said that could serve as a positive first-exposure to recovery that might pay off for some of its users down the line, even if they abandon their first attempts to get clean.
“I think you’d see maybe some more people developing a relationship with the people they’re getting help from,” she said. “I don’t care if it takes 35 times freaking Narcaning somebody. We need to remember people are struggling and the best way to get them help is if they don’t feel like they’re being judged.”
