BRANDON — The Otter Valley Unified Union School District is weighing a slight rise in their school budget, up $711,000 to total $19.9 million, a 3.7-percent increase from last year.
The direct instruction increase is slated to increase by $312,000, for a total of $12 million, 60 percent of the budget, while the student support budget is eyeing a $92,000 bump up to $1.4 million.
District-wide expenses could rise by $244,000, up to $4 million, though Sudbury, Whiting and Leicester aren’t considering differences to their respective budgets, according to documents provided by the district.
Otter Valley Union High School is eyeing an increase of $277,000, up from $7.6 million to $7.9 million, and the unified tax rate before the Common Level of Appraisal is projected to drop from $3.8 to $3.7 per $100 of valuation.
Expenditures for the Lothrop school are headed down slightly by $1,929 for a total of $2.6 million, and the instructional staff support budget is proposing a $38,000 increase, totaling $552,000.
General administration’s budget may increase by $53,000 to ring in at $1.5 million, and the school office budget is increasing by $11,000 up to $1.15 million.
The facilities budget is considering a $39,000 increase, up to $1.9 million.
Transportation services for the district are up $143,000 to rest at $708,000, and the debt services budget saw a slight increase by $20,000 to total $567,000.
Superintendent Jeanne Collins said the budget increased by 2.08-percent per equalized pupil, largely because they’re adding a full-time guidance counselor position to serve the Otter Creek Academy Schools in Leicester, Whiting and Sudbury.
Documents also showed the district budgeted for a new paraeducator for the Lothrop School, as well as a seasonal groundskeeper.
Additionally, Collins said, the district is looking forward to reallocating federal funds to hire a social-emotional coach this year, and is requesting voters approve a $2.9 million bond for security and safety modicifations to their schools.
The district hopes to use the bonds, if approved, to restructure the entrance at Otter Valley Unified High School to include a safety office and an ADA-approved bathroom in the lobby area.
The bond will also finance renovations to the Lothrop school, creating space on the first floor for the offices currently on the second, and the Neshobe school for the construction of a connecting hallways between the main building and the Forest Dale building, the construction of additional classrooms, and the relocation of the nurse’s office to the office area.
Net education spending is slated to increase from $18.8 to $19.3 million, a difference of $482,000 or 2.5 percent.
Homestead tax rates are slated to show no change in Sudbury (1.2 percent) and Whiting (1.3 percent), a 4-cent difference in Pittsford ($1.4), a 3-cent rise in Leicester ($1.2) and Goshen ($1.5), and a 1-cent increase in Brandon ($1.3).
