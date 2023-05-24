POULTNEY — For more than 50 years, Bob Williams and his hardware store have been, and working for a short time as the assistant recreation director in Springfield, Williams took over the store in 1980 after his father’s retirement.
According to Dave Nichols, an employee of Williams Hardware for 23 years, Williams is well known by community members for his generosity and kind attitude.
Nichols added that while he thinks Williams may have a difficult time adjusting to the new life, he knows Williams will really enjoy spending time on his many hobbies and interests.
“Bob is dedicated to his customers (and) to downtown Poultney. There’s no better cheerleader for anything going on. He is constantly on the go,” Nichols said. “He also is extremely sociable and volunteers all over the place. Everyone knows him. He has helped out so many people. He is a great ambassador for the town. He loves the town and it shows — that’s what people see and respect.”
The co-founder of the Poultney Downtown Revitalization Committee, and chair of the Poultney United Fund, Williams expressed a deep love for the Poultney community and a passion for kindness — traits he credited to his parents.
“My parents were good Christians that were nice to everybody and generous to people. And that’s what they taught me. So, I’ve kind of just done the same thing,” Williams said. “I go to a lot of events just to be supportive. I used to go to all the high school plays. I go to concerts and art shows just because if you want to have something done in Poultney, you need to support the town to have it work.”
Joel Rudnicki, a Williams Hardware employee of 24 years, said that throughout the years, Williams has served on, donated to or been involved with every community group in the area. Though Rudnicki added that Williams has slowed down a bit the last several years, he said he is certainly not removing himself from the Poultney community.
“Bob is a fixture in this town. I’m sure whatever he does, he’ll be happy doing it. He’ll have more time to work on the different committees and groups,” Rudnicki said. “But it’ll probably be a bit of adjustment to not be in here every day at six in the morning.”
In this next chapter of his life, Williams said he plans to do some gardening, exercising and to rejoining the local ukulele group. He added that he also plans to continue with his passions for singing in his Methodist church, ballroom dancing, and working with local community groups like the Poultney Chamber of Commerce to continue beautifying the town he loves.
With close to 130 retirement well-wishes on Facebook and many more in person, according to Williams, he thanked employees, community members and customers for all the support now and over the years.
“It was just amazing how people could not be nicer to me,” Williams said with tears in his eyes. “It goes both ways. They’ve been very nice to me, and I’ve been very nice to them.”
Williams and his family will host a retirement party open to the community sometime soon, and those interested in attending can find updates on the Williams Hardware Facebook page.
