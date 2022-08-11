It’s difficult to take in, but summer will be ending soon. (Whether the weather realizes it or not is another story!) But no way are things slowing down in Poultney.
Toad’s Burger Bar is now open for business. They’ll soon have their menu finalized, with burgers, sandwiches, fried sides and desserts.
We understand The People’s Choice barbershop has opened again, under new ownership; former owner Jeff Roberts retired at the end of last month.
And the new pavilion has been built at the Young At Heart Senior Center, part of an outdoor update designed to bring young and old together, especially for recreation.
Slate Quarry Park held its grand opening and ribbon cutting in late July. The Park Committee thanked all those involved, including slate companies, the landscaping company, town officials, donors and others. The park is now owned by the town and will be managed by the town; groups wishing to hold events there should contact the Town Office.
Poultney has received a grant to work on a project called “Town to Trails,” which will help connect the various trails to other Poultney recreational opportunities, attractions and businesses. The project is now looking for public input, so watch for information and opportunities to comment.
Also, an ad hoc committee continues to work on ways to make the new Poultney logo and slogan better known to the community and the world.
A contractor hired by the Town of Poultney has been doing repairs on the Stonebridge building, including new steps, new front porch and repair of the front columns.
At the Poultney Museum of History and Art, a new exhibit has opened in coordination with the Welsh American Genealogical Society. If there is even a little Welsh in your family (or your soul), make sure you stop and take it in!
Stone Valley Arts currently features an “Exhibition of Women Painters: Courageous Dialogue.” Their programs continue, including dance, exercise and drawing for adults, a Music and Art of the Caribbean Day Camp, and art and craft exploration for children.
An open mic, community jam, Jazz Café and the Front Porch Music Series are also on tap.
Did you get to the Slate Valley Epic in July? Comment on the Slate Valley Trails Facebook page (we heard it was awesome).
Aug. 13 will feature the “Slate Valley Scramble,” open to runners and hikers. It includes a half-marathon, an 8K race and a kids fun run.
Of course, everyone will be at the 87th annual East Poultney Day this Saturday. The Historical Society chose “Extreme Weather” as a major theme this year. Keynote Speaker Howard Coffin at 11 a.m., relates the story “1800 and Froze To Death.” Ennis Duling will cover Poultney’s own extreme weather at 1 p.m.
The Poultney Snowmobile Club will provide plenty of food at the site, the three East Poultney Museums will be open, and music from One Note — the Welsh Presbyterian Choir — and the Hermit Hollow String Band will fill the air.
The Horace Greeley Foundation has released its brochure for their 20th annual Writing Symposium. Never heard of Horace? Check their website or pick up a brochure.
It won’t be long before fall events take over. The Poultney Area Chamber is working on filling spots. SeptemberFest! The Art, Craft and Food Fair will be held Sept. 10 on Poultney’s Main Street. There are still a few spaces left; contact Trish Peschl at tpeschl@keyserenergy.com or call the Chamber at 802-287-2010.
Next is the Meeting of the Grinds at Slate Valley Trails on Sept. 17, and Sept. 24 features the famous Poultney Rotary Chili Cookoff. If you don’t cook come for the fun, music, street dancing and the many varieties of chili!
The Poultney Area Chamber will choose and announce the Poultney Citizen of the Year for 2022 in late September. Nominations are due by at 5 p.m. Sept. 14, and may be mailed or emailed. Anyone can nominate a Poultney resident who has a long record of contributing to Poultney and its citizens. The objective is to honor an “unsung hero.”
In October, the Chamber will start collecting warm winter outerwear for the Stuff-A-Shanty project.
On the second Saturday in October (remember, it’s the long weekend) the Fall Town-Wide Yard Sale is back. The Chamber is accepting registrations for Main Street locations now, and townspeople will soon sort out their summer stuff to fill yards and garages with valuable items to pass on to others (at a modest price).
Believe it or not, we’re even thinking ahead to the holidays as Poultney prepares to light up the streets and deal with delighted crowds for holiday shopping, sales, Santa visits, religious observances and music concerts. Then we’re ready to start the new year, in better shape, eager to see what more exciting things will happen next!
Judy Leech is president of the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce. Email her at Judy.Leech71@gmail.com.
