Joy to the world. Oh, no, the holidays are over, aren’t they? And now we’re
collecting the decorations and putting them away until next year.
Poultney made more changes this year, as the Poultney Area Chamber, the Poultney Downtown Revitalization Committee, the Poultney Rotary, and the Poultney Women’s Club collaborated to create a lighted display on Main Street. The PDRC arranged to bring in 40 6-foot evergreen trees. They were anchored to the light posts, and decorated with white lights contributed by the Chamber.
The Rotary, PDRC, and volunteers put up and decorated the trees, and the Women’s Club provided warm refreshments afterwards for the workers.
The finished trees automatically lighted at dusk and provide a tasteful display all during the holiday season, from Small Business Saturday to last weekend.
The Poultney Area Chamber thanks everyone who contributed their time, and those who agreed to contribute money and materials, including Donna Johnson Physical Therapy, Lakes and Homes Real Estate, Northland Real Estate, NYVT Media, Poultney Auto Supply , Vermont Sweetwater, York Coach Works, and Williams Hardware. Next year, we plan to add more decorations to the trees and get more people involved.
Other activities in Poultney during the holiday season included a big turnout for Santa’s arrival and the lighting of the Memory Tree, organized by the Poultney Public Library. Some Poultney businesses participated in the Shop Small — Buy Local program from American Express, drawing more people to shop in town.
The Poultney Women’s Club held their annual “Tree of Giving,” the Revive Church organized a clothing drive, and the Poultney Food Shelf handed out lots of food.
Now we’re once again looking forward to the new year, planning activities and setting goals. Judy Leech returns as President, Wendy Cadieux as Vice President, and Nina Corbin as Secretary. Joining Bob Williams of Williams Hardware on the Board of Directors will be Nancy Liberatore of Lakes and Homes Real Estate, who will be opening a second office on Main Street. Nicole Austin-Arbuckle of The Original Vermont Store Gift Shop has volunteered to be a board member. Julie Fedler, Advertising Director of NYVT Media, has also agreed to serve.
With the combination of experience and new talent, we expect the Poultney Area Chamber to move ahead again this year, attracting new businesses and supporting existing ones.
We’ll continue to operate the Welcome Center, answer questions, and provide information through phone and mail, and online through email, website, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. We’ll also continue to organize events and promotions, and collaborate with the Town of Poultney, local organizations, and businesses and organizations in the Poultney area.
The Stonebridge Building, just before the stop light on Route 31 in Poultney, is home to the Poultney Area Chamber office. We’ve been working to make needed repairs to the building, improve the grounds, and move furniture to create new traffic patterns. We’re also working to improve information delivery to visitors at the Welcome Center, and to showcase local businesses, organizations, recreation, history, and ongoing changes, both on paper and online. Our member directory on our website is currently being expanded and updated with more information and graphics to better represent our members.
The PACC will be looking shortly for the “Poultney’s Sweetheart,” who will be honored with a procession down Main Street, a bouquet of flowers from Everyday Flowers, and a basket of prizes donated by local businesses, organizations, and artists. Sign ups at local businesses and by email to poultneyvtchamber@gmail.com. Any Poultney resident can be nominated, female or male, from 2 months to 112. Winner will be by a blind drawing from all entries.
February means the PACC will be gearing up for its annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale.
March brings Poultney Maplefest, which this year will be on Saturday, March 26, with the sugarhouses open both Saturday and Sunday. There will be activities all day, all over Poultney, although we’ll follow state guidelines relative to COVID.
We’re also looking forward to more spring activities, Memorial Day, Town-wide Yard Sales, and the Fourth of July.
Bottom line? The Poultney Area Chamber is doing things.
We’re not just waiting for something to happen, or discussing ideas and issues: we’re actually organizing, making plans, and then taking action, and making something happen.
We’re in the middle of a number of initiatives, and working to bring more business and more people to the Poultney area.
Sound like fun? Think about joining the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce. Any business or organization can join; you don’t need an invitation, and we include all groups with a local presence. Applications are available on our website at poultneyareachamber.com and can be returned to us in several ways.
You can join anytime, but now is the perfect time to get involved, and help our communities grow and thrive.
