We’re pleased to have opportunity to keep in touch with you, and to share information about the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce, its members, and what’s happening in the Poultney area. We’re currently signing businesses and organizations up for 2022, and hope to hear from more of you.
Any business or organization can join; you don’t need an invitation, and we include all groups with a local presence. Applications are available on our website at poultneyareachamber.com and can be returned to us in several ways. You can join anytime, but if you want your business or organization listed in the Poultney Guide we need to have your dues in by Dec. 31, 2021, so we can meet our deadline.
The end of the year is coming up, and like many businesses and organizations the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce is taking stock, recalling the goals we decided to pursue this year, and evaluating our progress in meeting them.
The PACC usually organizes a number of events throughout the year, including Maplefest in March, the Mothers Day Plant Sale, the June Town Wide Yard Sale, and so on. Some are handled completely by the Chamber, while others involve any businesses and organizations which choose to participate.
Last January Vermont was still in lockdown mode. Our meetings were small, and held in the heated garage at York Coach Works where we could maintain social distancing, thanks to the generosity of Rich and Bob Munch. Many area businesses were still closed down or operating online or under restricting conditions. Some organizations were meeting online; others did not meet at all.
Large events were either banned or not recommended, and the Chamber decided to use the “down” time during the first part of 2021 to develop and plan how to meet new goals. We decided to make changes to allow us to do more online, help businesses and organizations adjust to the “new normal” without creating an undue burden on them, and develop the use of social media to bring more attention to the events, the Chamber members, and the town and its advantages. There were also a number of smaller goals we wanted to accomplish.
There were a number of opportunities which dropped in our lap. First, Poultney was chosen as one of 10 communities in the United States to take part in a development project called “Recreation Economy for Rural Communities,” sponsored by the US Environmental Protection Agency. The project aimed to help the community develop and market its resources to bring in visitors and boost the local economy. The Poultney Area Chamber had members at the meetings, and has been working ever since with Poultney’s Economic Coordinator Sarah Pelkey and other group members to develop and implement specific plans.
The Vermont Small Business Development Center offered free workshops to Rutland and Bennington counties, which allowed us to explore social media and how to use it to meet future goals and grow the community’s economy. The training and resources provided are allowing us to make specific plans for the future. Those included plans to promote the aims of our individual members, publicize events, and support the community, including the development of a recreational economy. We were helped by our media partnerships with the Lakes Region Free Press and the Lakeside News and Rutland Sun, as well as by help from other local media sources like the Rutland Herald and PEG-TV.
Then all restrictions for COVID were lifted in Vermont, and the Poultney Area Chamber went into high gear. We were already using our website and social media to promote new businesses and changes to existing ones as the face of Main Street changed. Much of the second half of the year was spent quickly organizing and promoting the Fourth of July parade, Citizen of the Year Award, Stuff-A-Shanty project, Fall Town Wide Yard Sale and Great Potato Bake, and Small Business Saturday.
We also hastily organized promotions in association with the EPIC Challenge (one of several events organized by Slate Valley Trails), Slate Valley Scramble and East Poultney Day (sponsored by the Poultney Historical Society), Meeting Of The Grinds, Bag Day Sales and Open House Day, and Small Business Saturday. The Chamber also agreed to furnish lights for the 40 live evergreen trees now gracing Poultney’s Main Street, and began updating the Chamber office and Visitor’s Welcome Center in the Stonebridge Building.
All in all, it’s been an active and satisfying year, despite the COVID restrictions, and the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce plans to continue the action. Businesses and organizations in the Poultney Area are invited to join us, and help our local communities grow.
