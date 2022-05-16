It’s too bad we can’t take some of the slow days in winter and move them into the spring season. There seems to be no end of things to do and to catch up on, now that the temperatures are warmer and there are more days with sunshine. Poultney is open for every season.
Maplefest 2022 was a real plus for Poultney. The horse and wagon rides, handled by Bapp’s Green B Farm, were again a hit and the wagons were full every trip. Local people and visitors filled up at the Methodist Church Pancake Breakfast, stores bustled with shoppers, kids picked up activity kits from the Poultney Public Library, the Historical Society opened the schoolhouse doors to the curious, restaurants served maple specialties, cyclists and cars visited the sugarhouses, and the Senior Center’s Maplefest Dinner was well attended.
Also at the Official Tree Tapping at Maplefest, the Poultney Fish and Game Club received the 2021 PACC Citizen of the Year award. President Jim Marcheland accepted the beautifully engraved slate clock, donated by Sheldon Slate. The award was presented by Nancy Liberatore of Lakes and Homes Real Estate, representing the Poultney Area Chamber, and Pattie McCoy, of Poultney, minority leader of the Vermont House. The award was delayed because of hunting season and other activities.
The Hannah Wood Carving Exhibit opened officially on April 13. The ceremony was attended by members of the family, with Bob Williams of Williams Hardware representing the Poultney Area Chamber and PDRC, and many other community members attending and getting their first look at the collection of carvings, and the style of carving, created by members of the Hannah family.
The Chamber’s annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale, “Parade of Pansies” went well. The supplier even dropped off some extra plants, so we still have a few left for those who didn’t get the word soon enough. Call Wendy at 802-287-9897 for the well-grown plants, all ready for planters or the garden. This is a fund-raiser for the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce. Wendy also has a few Teacup Planters left.
So now it’s on to Poultney’s Town Wide Yard Sale, always the first Saturday in June, which this year is June 4. You can still sign up for vendor spaces on Main Street, and you don’t have to be from Poultney. Download the application form from our website: poultneyareachamber.com, email poultneyvtchamber@gmail.com, call Nina at 802-287-2010, or pick up a form at the Poultney Town Hall or the Poultney Public Library. You can also sign up in person at The Original Vermont Store on Main Street in Poultney.
On the July 2, the Lake St. Catherine Association will be holding their 10th Annual Boat Parade at 1 p.m. It’s amazing what people can come up with.
Registrations for Poultney’s big Fourth of July Parade are now available, and the more the merrier. The theme this year is “Poultney: Four Seasons of Fun!” There are five award categories: Best Depiction of the Organization, Most Photographic, Most Patriotic, Best Depiction of the Theme, and Business That Best Depicts the Theme. The Chamber awards cash prizes of $100 to each winner.
Forms are available at the Poultney Town Hall, Poultney Public Library, and online at poultneyareachamber.com and at poultneyrecreation.com. Organizations, businesses, families, and individuals are welcome.
We’ll put in a word here for the parade committee, headed by Jonas Rosenthal, that’s been working very hard to make the day a success. Due to the COVID situation, their budget has been severely depleted, so anyone who can donate is asked to send a check to the Poultney Town Hall, 9 Main St., Poultney, VT 05764, with “Poultney 4th of July” in the memo line.
On Saturday, July 16, Slate Valley Trails is again planning their “Epic,” a race for rugged riders. Local businesses will hold the “EPIC Challenge” promotion on the same day. Look for special deals and bargains! Then on Saturday, Aug. 13, everyone can join Slate Valley Trails for the annual “Scramble,” with Poultney businesses holding promotions It’s also East Poultney Day, organized by the Poultney Historical Society (and remember to check their amazing walking/driving tour of Poultney’s historic buildings).
New this year: The Poultney Area Chamber is putting together SeptemberFest! an arts, crafts, and food fair (with lunch vendors and more.) Artists, artisans, and quality craft and food makers are invited to apply. Contact Trish Peschl at tpeschl@keyserenergy.com, also at 802-287-5512, ext 0101, or poultneyvtchamber@gmail.com, also at 802-287-2010.
Want to know what else is going on in Poultney? Check the Poultney Area Chamber’s website at poultneyareachamber.com. We can’t begin to include it all in this column. Events are being posted weekly now, and you’ll want to keep up. See you next time.
