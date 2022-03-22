It hardly seems possible that another whole month has gone by. Sure, February is short, but it was busy and just flew by. As in other Vermont towns there were the usual preparations for town meeting. This year there were two seats open for the Select Board, and both were contested. Both incumbents were re-elected. The Poultney Chamber does not really get involved in politics, but we do coordinate with town and state government and with area businesses and organizations.
The Poultney Planning Board finished revising the town plan and turned it over to the Select Board, which held the first of two public hearings in late February. After the second hearing the Select Board will either accept the plan or turn it back to the planning board.
Meanwhile, the Planning Board met weekly to start amending the bylaws. They chose to change the campus area from "Educational" to Poultney's version of "Planned Unit Development," which would allow the Bhakta group to start some redevelopment projects now, and submit plans for others later. The public hearing for that part of the plan will be held today (March 23) at Poultney firehouse.
Also in late February, the Bhakta group held a public informational meeting to explain their plans for the near future, and to ask Poultney citizens to allow them to work with the Select Board to come up with a tax stabilization plan, a measure which passed on Town Meeting Day.
The Poultney Area Chamber is going full-speed ahead. Donna Simons was designated "Poultney's Sweetheart" for 2022, with all the honors that accrue. Rather than hold a procession in zero degree weather, Donna has been invited to ride in the Fourth of July parade.
We do love parades here in Poultney. The Chamber's "Parade of Pansies" is now going on, where people can pre-order their pansies for spring now and pick them up just before Mothers Day. Call Wendy at 802-287-9897 or 802-558-4971 to pre-order. It's worth it to see the burst of color!
Maplefest 2022 is on for Saturday, March 26, with sugarhouses also open on Sunday, March 27. In a nod to the COVID situation, we're concentrating on mostly outdoor activities. The event includes a Pancake Breakfast (with real Vermont maple syrup), Maplefest Bag Sales and discount sales, Maple food specials, the Official Tree Tapping, Maplefest Ride and Race (bicycles), Horse-drawn wagon rides, Maple activity kits ad prize drawing, free maple cookies, maple video and raffle of an historic photo , and a Maplefest ham dinner. The complete list and any updates will be on the Chamber website at www.poultneyareachamber.com or follow our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/poultneyareachamberofcommerce online.
The June Townwide Yard Sale is set for the first Saturday in June, which this year is June 4. Signups for vendor space on Main Street will be open to everyone on April 1, and it's first come-first served on the available space. There are some changes this year, so be sure to keep in touch
After that, it's the Fourth of July, where a committee of Poultney residents and organizations plan a big parade, activities and the best fireworks around our area. Right now we're looking for a parade theme, so if you have any ideas for 2022, send them to poultneyvtchamber@gmail.com.
We'll also be participating in East Poultney Day again this year, providing information about Poultney and the surrounding area, the Chamber and its members, selling its ornaments with historic depictions of East Poultney, and possibly providing take-home desserts.
The Chamber also discussed holding a new event on the second Saturday in September. In part to honor the 200th anniversary of the building that houses Stone Valley Arts, right across from the high school on Main Street. The plan is to hold an "Art and Craft Show and Sale" on Main Street. Stone Valley Arts has grown by leaps and bounds since it was formed, and now offers programming for both adults and children, including "camps" as part of the summer recreation program.
Then there's the Poultney Citizen of the Year, Fall Townwide Yard Sale, Stuff-A-Shanty project, Small Business Saturday and Buy Local campaigns — along with various promotions to go along with member events. We're going to have our hands full and would welcome support.
New members are a big help. The Chamber believes our strength in is our members. Any business or organization can join; you don't need an invitation, and we include all groups with a local presence. You can join any time, but now is the perfect time to get involved and help our communities grow and thrive.
