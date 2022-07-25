Summertime, and the livin’ is easy — but events are unfolding in Poultney every week. Rabid Baits has moved into a new and larger facility. Slate Quarry Park is finished and is scheduled to hold a grand opening at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 29. Dollar General will be moving into the industrial property on Beaman Street. The building, which used to house a bank, was auctioned off and Ryan Davenport will soon own the property outright.
The Hannah Wood Carving Exhibit joined with the Welsh-American Genealogical Society to form “The Poultney Museum of History and Art.” The newly formed museum has announced a mission “To collect, preserve, and promote history and art of the Americas.” They plan to display rotating exhibits and expect to be open again sometime in July. They are also fundraising for their expenses. For more information see the WAGS website at welshamericangenealogicalsociety.org or email wagsoff1990@yahoo.com.
July Fourth in Poultney was a big success. The Lake St. Catherine Boat Parade on Saturday was amazing. The Martin Devlin Memorial Fun Run went off as planned, and the Methodist Church was crowded with more than 100 people enjoying pancakes with maple syrup. Magicians entertained; people lined the streets for almost two miles to watch the big parade. The Bhaktas held their barbecue with lemonade and showed off their alembic still. Puppets, a DJ, food vendors and a dance party kept everyone entertained until the fireworks went off at dusk. Thanks go to all who participated, from the organizing committee, the fire department, participants, spectators and donors.
Analog Cycles said their grand opening drew a good crowd to see their new shop in downtown Poultney. And speaking of grand openings, the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce will now work with new Poultney businesses to plan and hold grand openings, including publicity, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, special speakers and photos. Contact the Chamber at least two months in advance at poultneyvtchamber@gmail.com, or call (802) 287-2010.
Stone Valley Arts had a big day on July 10 as they celebrated the 200th anniversary of their historic building, which was originally the first Methodist Church in Poultney. One of their goals was to break the record for the biggest group hug in Vermont, and we’re waiting to see if they made it.
And summer isn’t over by a long shot! This weekend, July 16 and 17 Slate Valley Trails holds their second annual Epic — a 40-mile race over hills and trails, including 5,000 feet of vertical. This event draws some really tough riders, and all slots are currently full. The event is expected to last from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the public is invited to watch and cheer the riders on at the Fairgrounds Trailhead in East Poultney.
Starting Aug. 1, the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce will be accepting nominations for the Poultney Citizen of the Year, given to a person who has contributed to the betterment of the Poultney community, providing continuing service and who exhibits the true spirit of service. Nominations need to include three letters from different people detailing the person’s service, and must be submitted by mail or email to the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce by Sept. 14.
East Poultney Day, sponsored by the Poultney Historical Society, will be held on Aug. 13, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m., with the theme “Poultney’s Pastimes.” The Chamber expects to set up, the Poultney Snowmobile Club will have food available and many other craft vendors and organizations will be on the East Poultney Green. The Historical Society will open Union Academy, the Melodeon Factory and the East Poultney Schoolhouse with various exhibits.
The third annual Slate Valley Scramble will also be held on Aug. 13. The trail running races will be scaled for runners of all ages and abilities. If you’re a runner, try this experience of running cross country on trails through hills and forests.
Sept. 10th will bring a new event to Poultney’s Main Street. It’s called SeptemberFest! — an art, craft and food fair. SeptemberFest! will feature genuine artists and artisans, quality crafts and local food creations. Food vendors will also be available for lunch. If you fall into one of those categories, email Trish Peschl at tpeschl@keyserenergy.com, or call the Chamber at (802) 287-2010. Otherwise, just put the date on your calendar!
Later in the fall will be the Fall Town Wide Yard Sale, Holiday Bag Sale Day, Small Business Saturday, and a Shop Small — Shop Local campaign. Watch for the specials. And be sure to visit Poultney this week and every week: We’ll be glad to see you.
