Summertime, and the livin’ is easy — but events are unfolding in Poultney every week. Rabid Baits has moved into a new and larger facility. Slate Quarry Park is finished and is scheduled to hold a grand opening at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 29. Dollar General will be moving into the industrial property on Beaman Street. The building, which used to house a bank, was auctioned off and Ryan Davenport will soon own the property outright.

The Hannah Wood Carving Exhibit joined with the Welsh-American Genealogical Society to form “The Poultney Museum of History and Art.” The newly formed museum has announced a mission “To collect, preserve, and promote history and art of the Americas.” They plan to display rotating exhibits and expect to be open again sometime in July. They are also fundraising for their expenses. For more information see the WAGS website at welshamericangenealogicalsociety.org or email wagsoff1990@yahoo.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.