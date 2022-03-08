Welcome back to Poultney. The Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes you, whether you're a resident or visitor, whether you're coming for shopping, or recreation, or history, or just to meet us. If you're a new resident and have not received your Welcome Basket, please call or email us. Suanne Ohl of Northern Insuring and her family assemble and deliver the baskets.
After the recent cold snap (and after digging out from the most recent snowstorm) we're all looking forward to finding out who will be named as Poultney's Sweetheart for 2022. There's still time to nominate a Poultney resident for the honor. You can sign up your choice at participating sponsors, or email the Chamber at poultneyvtchamber@gmail.com. We just need the person's name and some contact information so we can award the prizes.
A blind draw from all the entries will determine the winner, who will be honored with a procession down Main Street, a bouquet of flowers from Everyday Flowers, a Sweetheart Keepsake Plaque from Milowen Designs, and a basket of prizes donated by local businesses, organizations, and artists. Nicole Austin-Arbuckle of The Original Vermont Store has spearheaded this new promotion, and any business, organization or artist that wishes to contribute to the prize basket should drop off their contributions at the store by Friday, February 11th.
Things are moving again in Poultney. The Chamber is updating its website, and posting member listings which include contact information, a graphic of some sort, and a description of the business, plus links to the members own web page. The Chamber listing also gives every member an online presence. There are a good number of small businesses in the Poultney Area, and our aim is to promote them online. Remember, any business in Rutland County, or northern Washington County, New York, can join. Membership forms are available at poultneyareachamber.com or by email, and we're working to make it possible to submit dues online.
Some exciting things going on in the Poultney area.
On March 24, Poultney Campus Development is holding a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1 Brennan Circle to explain their plans for revitalizing the campus. There will also be a link so the meeting can be attended virtually.
The Poultney Downtown Revitalization Committee has streamlined itself and is expected to move ahead more quickly this year. The committee concentrates on improving the designated downtown area in various ways and making suggestions for other town improvements. The Chamber hopes to be able to provide more information about their planned improvements in the future.
Stone Valley Arts has announced they will be celebrating the 200th anniversary of their historic building this year. They are proceeding with a number of special art exhibits and special events to celebrate. Hard to believe the beautiful stone building on the hill across from Poultney High School is 200 years old; it remains one of the town's attractions. They offer all kinds of arts programs for children and adults, including a new WoodSpryts early learning experience, music jams, ballet and jazz dance, open mic and tai chi.
Speaking of attractions, Poultney has a new one: the Hannah Wood Carving Exhibit is planning to open on April 13. Michael Ruby and his family have been working on the former RSSU building (originally CVPS) for more than a year, and were just ready to open the doors in 2020 when COVID hit and the state was locked down. They retrenched, and kept working on the displays and adding new items to the exhibit, and expect to open the doors this spring.
The Poultney Area Chamber is starting its annual plant sale. We are still waiting to see exactly what plants will be supplied, but it could be those beautiful pansies again. All plants will be pre-sold and will be available for pickup the week before Mothers Day. Just what mom needs to brighten up the garden or patio when the leaves are just beginning to sprout. Pre-order by calling Wendy at York Coach Works or 802-558-4971.
The Chamber is also preparing to take reservations for the Town Wide Yard Sale, which is always the first Saturday in June. Signups for vendor space on Main Street will be open to everyone on April 1, and it's first come, first served on the available space. There are some changes this year, so be sure to keep in touch.
The Poultney Area Chamber is active. New members are a big help. The Chamber's believes our strength in is our members. Any business or organization can join; you don't need an invitation, and we include all groups with a local presence. You can join anytime, but now is the perfect time to get involved, and help our communities grow and thrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.