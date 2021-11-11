When the Rutland Herald first contacted us to ask if we’d like to write a column, the first reaction was, “Wow! What an opportunity!” So, the first thing is to thank the editors for asking. After all, the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce isn’t the largest in the state. It doesn’t make news headlines on a regular basis. And it’s still run by volunteers.
So why would the Herald’s readers be interested?
We did find one answer to that question: Because Poultney, like much of Vermont, is being affected by some big changes right now. The Poultney Area Chamber, as an independent group including businesses and organizations, has a unique perspective on the changes in the community, which affect our livelihood, our interest in maintaining local employment, and our concern for our residents.
Poultney for years has carefully maintained its look and its traditions, with changes coming only in small increments that were virtually undetectable. People are still friendly, and Main Street structures remain much the same. There are still more than 50 volunteer organizations in the town of about 3,300, including the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce. The stately Green Mountain College Campus seems a symbol of timelessness.
Changes to infrastructure have been difficult to see except when they are actually under construction. Most roads are the same size, though a new sidewalk was added from Poultney to East Poultney. The transfer station has kept up with changes, and culverts were enlarged. A few bridges were replaced or improved. Water and sewer improvements are underground and not visible. Various decorative improvements were made to the downtown area.
In February 2019, that feeling of timelessness was shattered. College officials suddenly announced that Green Mountain College would close its doors at the end of the year, taking with it over 100 jobs, most held by Poultney area residents. The state of Vermont sent a rapid response team from the Department of Economic Development to help residents plan and generate a new economic base, and hundreds of residents from the Poultney area turned out for the meetings. The decision was made to grow a new economy by focusing on the many recreational and tourism activities in Poultney and the surrounding areas.
The onset of COVID-19 and the ensuing quarantines slowed the rapid pace of change in Poultney for a time, but the pandemic brought its own changes. Broadband access was seen as critical by more people. More younger people moved into town. A sort of rift developed between those comfortable with digital communication and marketing, and those who were not. Businesses were sold and branches consolidated elsewhere, or were closed for good as older owners retired. Others re-located within the town, and new businesses and organizations moved in as real estate activity ramped up.
The campus was bought in July 2020 by Raj Bhakta, formerly of WhistlePig Whiskey, in Shoreham, a brand known internationally. The sale generated great excitement, along with a huge swell of speculation on what the campus would become. Bhakta’s company “Bhakta Spirits” is now a member of the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce. They have created a plan to re-develop part of the campus and are waiting for approval.
During all the turmoil, the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce has been making preparations to serve a new generation and a different economy. A change in leadership brought more independence and a new logo showing four major parts of the economic base of the community: slate, maple, recreation, and education, representative of the diversity of the area. The economy also includes small businesses focusing on art, information technology, retail, construction, personal health and fitness, food and entertainment, real estate, insurance, legal services and more.
The Chamber maintains many of Poultney’s cherished traditional activities: Maplefest, Townwide Yard Sales, and Fourth of July activities. The Chamber chooses the Poultney Citizen of the Year, and sets up the Stuff-A-Shanty cold weather clothing drive. Promotions for businesses include the EPIC Celebration, Support East Poultney Day, Holiday Bag Day and Open House, and Buy Local campaigns.
The Poultney Area Chamber maintains an online presence with a website (www.poultneyareachamber.com) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/poultneyareachamberofcommerce) and is currently adding Instagram and LinkedIn. We are also coordinating to provide publicity for the area events and the group focusing on developing recreation opportunities.
We’re working to keep Poultney as a viable community, with its own unique character, history, and traditions, and at the same time grow the community as a destination for those who want to enjoy each day as a combination of the past, present and the future.
Submitted by the volunteers at the Poultney Chamber of Commerce. The column will appear in the Herald once a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.