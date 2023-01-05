Those who’ve been getting extra money for food assistance since the pandemic began will see those benefits cut much earlier than anyone expected.

While the Omnibus Appropriations Bill, passed recently by Congress, contained many points anti-hunger advocates were in favor of, it will also lead to the extended Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) being cut by the end of March, said Ivy Enoch, food security advocacy manager at Hunger Free Vermont.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

WhatsupRutvegas
WhatsupRutvegas

It’s past time to cut these extra benefits! Long overdue in my opinion. These takers spend more on food then I allot in my own budget and I work full-time. We need less handouts. Cut programs now!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.