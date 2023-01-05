Those who’ve been getting extra money for food assistance since the pandemic began will see those benefits cut much earlier than anyone expected.
While the Omnibus Appropriations Bill, passed recently by Congress, contained many points anti-hunger advocates were in favor of, it will also lead to the extended Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) being cut by the end of March, said Ivy Enoch, food security advocacy manager at Hunger Free Vermont.
In Vermont, SNAP is known as 3SquaresVT. It’s administered through the Department for Children and Families, while Hunger Free Vermont is an outreach and advocacy group.
“Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, folks enrolled in 3SquaresVT have received a temporary boost in benefits through what are called Emergency Allotments,” Enoch said on Wednesday. “These allotments have averaged about $82 per person per month but essentially what they do is, they bring households up to the highest benefit amount that they may be eligible for based on their household size.”
Those who already were receiving the maximum benefit received an additional flat payment of $95, she said.
Those extensions were tied to the Public Health Emergency declaration made by the federal government when the pandemic began, which has been extended every 90 days since then. Enoch said the omnibus bill severed that connection, meaning that even if the federal government extends the declaration, it won’t mean the extended SNAP benefits will continue. In fact, they’ll end.
“The current public health emergency is slated to end Jan. 11 and what our federal partners and partners in the state have been hearing is that it was very likely the government was going to extend the emergency for another 90 days, so that would have set us into mid-April,” said Enoch.
Given how the federal SNAP authorization works with the states, it means that people will lose those emergency SNAP benefits after March as opposed to June. Enoch said that anti-hunger advocates had wanted the increases to become permanent but knew they might end this summer all the same. The fact they’re ending in the spring came as an unwelcome surprise, she said.
“We know that the winter months are some of the hardest for folks in Vermont particularly this year as heating costs and food costs are seriously high,” said Enoch. “This (is a) premature ending which families have not had adequate time to prepare for. The impact is going to be severe.”
She said the omnibus bill moved funding for the extended SNAP benefits to a summer EBT program for school-age children, though, ultimately, it’s still less money for food.
Those who manage food shelves are getting ready for the fallout.
Liz Scharf, director of community economic development and food security at Capstone Community Action, said the SNAP benefits being cut is another blow to people in need of assistance, many of whom were receiving the enhanced child tax credit in 2022, which has since ended.
During the period of the pandemic when the government was giving financial aid to folks, the food shelf saw a marked decrease in the amount of people needing its services.
“I knew why, and the data was very clear, when people have money to buy food that's what they use it on, they use their money on the things that they need so they go to the grocery store and they use their SNAP benefits, they use their child tax credit, to buy the things that they need,” she said.
Between benefits ending and inflation, things have gotten worse.
“What we have seen in this past calendar year is about a 30% increase in people using our food shelf from the previous year, from 2021,” she said. “And that really is because all of those financial benefits went away.”
A more troubling figure, she said, is that the number of children using the food shelf has gone up by 50% between 2021 and 2022.
Enoch said there’s an opportunity to address SNAP benefits when it comes time for Congress to reauthorize the Farm Bill, but that might still leave much to be desired according to some.
John Sayles, chief executive officer of Vermont Foodbank, said Thursday that the earliest a reauthorized Farm Bill could take effect is Oct. 1 and, given the dysfunction currently being displayed in the U.S. House of Representatives, he’s doubtful that a Farm Bill could even be reauthorized this year.
“Likely, what we’ll see at the Foodbank is an increase in the number of people coming to our food shelf and meal site partners and also to our direct distributions,” he said. “We’re doing the best we can to plan for that. It’s hard to anticipate what that might look like. We know there’s going to be more hardship.”
He said he expects the SNAP cuts will hit elderly folks the hardest, given that they’ve become accustomed to this level of benefit and have been challenged even then by inflation.
“Expanded SNAP benefits were an important lifeline for Vermont families during the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., stated in a Thursday email. “It’s critical that we expand support for families struggling to put food on their tables. I will continue to work alongside Vermont families and advocates to get folks the support they need to make ends meet and raise healthy and happy kids.”
Disclosure: Executive Editor Steven Pappas is the chair of the Capstone Community Action board of directors.
It’s past time to cut these extra benefits! Long overdue in my opinion. These takers spend more on food then I allot in my own budget and I work full-time. We need less handouts. Cut programs now!
