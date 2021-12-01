Advocates for overhauling the pupil-weighting formulas used to calculate state education spending made their case during a panel discussion Monday evening.
The Coalition for Vermont Student Equity hosted the panel that featured school board members and school district business who responded to the work of the “Task Force on the Implementation of the Pupil Weighting Factors Report” — a joint legislative body given the job of proposing a more equitable way to distribute money to school districts across the state.
The coalition represents more than 20 underweighted school districts around the state.
Currently in Vermont, school budgets are developed at the local level by school boards and approved by voters. Funding, however, comes from the state education fund, which is funded in part by property taxes.
Those local tax rates are determined by spending per equalized pupil. A higher equalized per-pupil count means lower tax rates for a district.
To calculate per-pupil spending, the state applies a weighted formula that reflects the resources a district needs to educate students based on certain characteristics, including students living in rural areas, students from low-income backgrounds, students with different learning needs and students for whom English is not their primary language.
Yet a 2019 report commissioned by the Legislature found the existing formula to be “outdated,” with weights having “weak ties, if any, with evidence describing differences in the costs for educating students with disparate needs or operating schools in different contexts.”
After providing a brief background on the evolution of education funding over the past two decades, panelists described how the current status quo has impacted their respective school districts.
Rory Thibault, Cabot School Board chair, said correcting pupil weights was particularly important to a small district like his as it struggles to meet the needs of all students without burdening taxpayers.
He noted that Cabot’s school budget has passed on the first vote only once in the past five years, explaining that taxpayers consider school spending inefficient despite the district making what Thibault characterized as deep cuts in staffing and other areas.
He explained that his district has “fairly intense student need,” including poverty and behavioral issues, which can drive up the per-pupil spending.
“Approximately a quarter of our students are receiving some form of special service. And while there’s state reimbursement and some of that money comes back, ultimately we have a student body that is, taken all together, simply more expensive to educate than other districts,” he said.
In recent years, Thibault said the district has had to divert resources to provide behavioral interventionists to students in crisis — a situation, he pointed out, that a number other Vermont districts are also currently dealing with.
“Our schools are more than just a warm place — it’s the fabric of the community. It is, increasingly in rural areas, the only type of social service and support that many young learners in need are getting,” he said.
Alex Yin, a member of the Winooski School Board, drew a distinction between equality and equity in terms of funding, pointing out that the district often must divert funds from essential areas to provide important wraparound supports to the district’s large multilingual, new American population.
“If we have the same amount (of money), then that means we have to take away investments from somewhere else, and we have in the Winooski School District,” he said, noting in the past those cuts have come at the expense of classroom supplies and teacher salaries.
Panelists also discussed proposals being floated by the task force, such as one that suggested removing weights for English language learning (ELL) students from the funding formula in favor of funding them with grants, or “categorical aid.”
Under that proposal, school districts with at least one ELL student would receive a $25,000 base grant and $5,000 per each additional student.
Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-Windham-Bennington, asserted that, while well-intentioned, the proposal was not based on empirical evidence.
“It’s based on what we’re currently spending … which does not relate in any way to how we determine equity in our system,” she said.
Nicole Mace, finance manager at the Winooski School District, also took issue with the proposal, arguing it was unconstitutional because it treats ELL students differently by removing them from the funding formula.
“I believe that this is a pretty cut-and-dry case of discrimination on the basis of national origin and language, and is a violation of Vermont’s Constitution,” she said.
She added that categorical aid would adversely impact districts with large numbers of ELL students, like Winooski, while giving overweighted districts more resources without negatively effecting their tax rates.
With the task force expected to deliver its report on Dec. 15 and a new legislative session beginning in January, panelists expressed hope that the task force would ultimately implement the recommendations of the 2019 report rather than chart a new course.
To that end, Ted Plemenos, director of finance at Rutland City Public Schools called for three outcomes: implement the recommendations put forth in the study, develop an implementation schedule that would ease the transition for districts, and commission a follow-up study in the event the task force proposes a massive overhaul of the system.
“If there’s a better way, great. Let’s have a clear and a comprehensive study, rather than a hurry-up offense to try and finish, by Dec. 15, a report that completely upends and changes the educational funding system in the state,” he said.
Yin underscored his belief that the methodology for any proposal should be tied to equitable outcomes.
“I really want the task force to go back, to look at the weights and really form that because this is a signature bill that could really unite and change how Vermont is and keeps its character,” he said.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.