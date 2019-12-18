The Sample News Group announced this week it has named two Vermont newspaper executives to oversee the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus.
Tim Duguay has been named general sales manager for the two dailies, which publish Tuesday through Saturday. Steven Pappas has been named publisher.
The moves follow the impending departure of Rob Mitchell, the papers' general manager, whose family owned and operated both newspapers for nearly 80 years.
Mitchell’s grandfather, Robert W. Mitchell, bought the Rutland Herald in 1947 after joining the paper as a capitol reporter in 1935, and ran it until his death in 1993. Rob Mitchell’s father, R. John Mitchell, took over the family business, which included the Times Argus. John Mitchell sold the papers three years ago to Reade Brower, of Maine, and Chip Harris, of New Hampshire. Eighteen months ago, the papers were sold again to Sample News Group, which is based in Pennsylvania and operates some 70-plus publications along the eastern seaboard. The company also owns the Claremont Eagle Times in Claremont, New Hampshire.
“We’re looking at newspaper management through a different lens these days," said Kelly Luvison, president of Sample’s northern publishing group. “There is a strong group of talented, experienced local managers in place in Rutland and Barre, and this team approach is clearly the best mix at this point in time."
Duguay, 36, of Rutland Town, started at the Rutland Herald in 2008 as a junior sales representative after working for Verizon Wireless for four years in Connecticut. In his time back in Vermont, he has served as both an outside sales executive, sales supervisor and, for the last few years, working as sales manager of the Rutland Herald selling team. He grew up in Pittsford.
“I look forward to continuing the hard work of providing value to our advertisers – those businesses who believe in the critical role our products play in each of our local communities,” Duguay said. “We intend to grow revenue and readership through our great content. ... We are proud to be that source of local news that plays such a critical role in our communities.”
Pappas, 51, of Plainfield, arrived at the Herald as managing editor in 2006. In 2008, he took up a reporting position at The Times Argus, and was later named the newspaper's assistant editor. In 2009, he took over as editor, succeeding Susan Allen. He has held that position since. In 2018, Pappas was named executive editor of both newspapers. Previously, he had worked at newspapers in New Hampshire and Maine. He grew up around Barre.
“Contrary to popular belief, local newspapers find themselves at the center of many conversations in communities these days, because they remain the credible clearinghouses for information that people really need to make informed decisions,” Pappas said. “Our role is critical. Fortunately, we have more tools, more options, in which to tell stories. ... We definitely see ourselves at the center of community building.”
Duguay and Pappas are part of a four-person executive team that oversees the daily operation of both newspapers. Keri Franzoni, of Rutland City, heads up the creative services department, which includes ad building, pagination and marketing for both the Herald and The Times Argus, as well as its free weekly publications. Melody Hudson, of East Calais, heads up the circulation department, which includes delivery and customer services, as well as reader engagement. Combined, the team has more than 70 years of experience in newspapering.
Over the decades, both dailies have won awards for excellence in journalism. In 2001, the Herald won a Pulitzer Prize for its editorial position on civil unions. Both papers are produced in print and digital formats, and have a strong presence on social media. The Herald has about 8,500 print subscribers; the Times Argus, around 4,000. Combined, across all platforms, however, they have a total audience of more than 80,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.