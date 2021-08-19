The "Parade of Heroes" scheduled for next week has been canceled.
Organizer Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR), said the planned celebration of the area's frontline workers seemed premature with the rising infection rates seen in recent weeks. The state reported 169 new cases Saturday, according to the Vermont Department of Health website, with 21 hospitalizations. Twelve of the new cases were in Rutland County, which has seen 85 new cases in the past 14 days.
"Right now, the people we want to celebrate are becoming increasingly busy," Jepson said. "We need to give them space."
Jepson also said the rising case counts made it hard to celebrate the "end" of the pandemic.
"We're not in a place to say it's over," he said. "We thought we were going to be in that position. We hoped we were going to be in that position. What has got Vermont to the successful position we have now is careful pivoting when it was time to pivot."
Jepson said they hope to hold the parade next year. In the meantime, he said 500 whoopie pies donated by the Vermont Country Store that were going to be distributed at the parade — promoting a whoopie pie festival also in the works for next year — are being given to people who would have been in the parade through participating organizations.
Canceled alongside the parade were the sidewalk sales event and concert the Downtown Rutland Partnership was helping plan for the same day. DRP Executive Director Nikki Hindman said the impending Friday Night Live events planned for next month are still happening.
"We have been watching numbers, and I have been corresponding with other downtown directors around the state," she said. "we are going to be closely watching what Governor Scott says."
The city's Halloween Parade, which was canceled last year for the first time in its history, is still on for the moment, according to Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters. Peters said Thursday the parade had been a topic at a department heads' meeting in City Hall that morning.
"All of our department heads are aware COVID could be coming back," she said. "We don't know the answer right now but we are taking applications for floats. We are just going to get through the next month or so." Peters hopes the outlook by then will be more reassuring.
Peters said that whatever happens, the city will continue to follow any mandates from the state.
"We're not going to make any decisions today," she said. "We're going to follow what's best for the community."
