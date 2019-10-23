It’s usually a safe bet that at least one float in the Rutland Halloween Parade will feature monsters dancing to “The Monster Mash.”
This year, organizer April Cioffi said there will be a float dedicated to “The Monster M*A*S*H” — playing on the iconic TV series about a Korean War Mobile Army Surgical Hospital.
“It’s a different spin on it,” Cioffi said.
The 60th annual Rutland Halloween Parade is scheduled to step off at 6:30 p.m. sharp Saturday, despite a slightly worrisome weather forecast.
“If it does become similar to last year with a high-wind advisory, we’ll look at it closer to the date. Our rain date would be Sunday.”
The parade begins at the corner of Strongs Avenue and Madison Street and follows Strongs until taking a right onto Wales Street, then a left onto West Street and a right onto Merchants Row, ending by the plaza. Cioffi said they have 71 entries.
“It’s good considering it’s a non-political year,” she said. “This is right in the range even for a political year.”
Cioffi said the parade has several first-time entries, including Grace Congregational Church and several new businesses in town.
“I don’t think they’ve done this in the past, but we have an organization that gathered together a lot of the pageant winners — Miss Vermont, Junior Miss Vermont,” she said. “They’ll be riding together.”
Rutland Youth Theater has participated in the parade in past years, but Cioffi said they are entering an actual float for the first time, showing off costumes from their upcoming production of “Disney’s Frozen Jr.”
It is also the first year the parade will have not just a pumpkin queen but a pumpkin king as well.
“They’re representing Rutland High School together,” Cioffi said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
