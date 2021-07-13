The Paramount Theatre will ease its way back indoors starting in September.
With the first of the events at its new outdoor venue behind the fairgrounds this weekend, the theater announced a short-term lineup of indoor shows including comedian Ron White, author David Sedaris and ’70s rockers Blue Öyster Cult. Local events are also resuming at the theater, starting with Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum’s annual lip-sync battle fundraiser.
If the box office on those shows is solid, Paramount Executive Director Eric Mallette said he’ll start adding more shows on a month-by-month basis.
“What the Paramount really wants to exemplify ... is we are back,” he said. “We did survive. It’s because of the help of our donors, our sponsors, our members.”
The fall series begins Sept. 18 with the a cappella group Straight No Chaser, which became famous several years ago when a video of their performance of “The 12 Days of Christmas” went viral. Sedaris, best known for his essays in The New Yorker, will appear Sept. 23
Wonderfeet’s lip-sync battle is slated for Sept. 25, and organizers are recruiting teams to participate. Last year the event was one of several that converted to an online format, featuring videos from 10 participants and raising more than $25,000.
“The event, obviously is pretty popular if, even if we weren’t live in person, we had that level of participation,” Wonderfeet executive director Danielle Monroe said.
Returning to the stage means dropping participation down to six to eight teams, Monroe said, but the museum will hold an online competition for people who can’t be in the live event.
“We’re just eager to be able to welcome more of Center Street back and get people back downtown,” Monroe said.
Comedian Ron White will return to the Paramount Oct. 7 and Blue Öyster Cult appears Oct. 29. Mallette said the “Don’t Fear the Reaper” group still has its original line-up.
“They played here in 2018 to a completely sold-out house,” Mallette said. “I think part of what makes them special is, aside from that they’re great musicians, is that you’re getting that band.”
Nov. 12, the Paramount gets around to a show that was canceled during the pandemic. “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” is a jukebox musical that originated in London’s West End — the British equivalent of Broadway.
While Paramount’s marquee has tended toward well-established names, Nov. 13 sees a more up-and-coming performer take the stage when “American Idol” winner Laine Hardy arrives for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Mallette said the tour champions emerging artists and was an early career milestone for acts Kendrick Lamar, Macklemore, The Chainsmokers, Garfunkel & Oates and Post Malone.
Mallette said he was proud of the lineup.
“This series of artists, on average ... sell out rooms two to three times the size of the Paramount’s,” he said. “Our mission at the theater is to have something for everyone in the community. I think this covers a wide-cross-section.”
