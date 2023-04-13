Melissa Etheridge is not the only one who’s been added to the Paramount Theatre’s lineup.
The two-time Grammy winner, who hopefully will not have to walk across the fire when she takes the stage Aug. 6, was announced alongside blues-rock legends George Thorogood and the Destroyers; the Champions of Magic; and Paramount-favorite comedian Bob Marley as appearing at the Paramount this season.
The new acts round out a lineup that already included comedienne Paula Poundstone: ventriloquist Terry Fator and Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre.
“We are excited to welcome back some Paramount favorites and we continue to expand our brand with some other great artists,” Paramount Executive Director Eric Mallette said. “I think the acts you’re seeing represent artists that appeal to a real broad spectrum of audience. Melissa Etheridge has been relevant for 30 years. George Thorogood had been relevant for 50 years. What’s older is cool again. I won’t say it surprises me, but I’m always happy to see a range of ages at our shows.”
Etheridge is best known for a string of hits in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
“That’s a full-band show,” Mallette said. “That’s a show that’s usually going into markets much larger than Rutland. To show her in an intimate setting like the Paramount is really special.”
Thorogood, who is probably best known for the iconic “Bad to the Bone” but has a recorded a long list of rock-radio mainstays, arrives in Rutland on Sept. 5 as part of a tour marking the 50th year of his career.
The Champions of Magic show scheduled for Dec. 1 features feats including a recreation of Houdini’s water torture cell escape, and a levitation high above the stage. Performers create illusions all around the theater.
Bob Marley has appeared at the Paramount enough that we probably should not have to mention he is not the late reggae singer. Mallette said the comedian, who returns to the Paramount Jan. 20, has cemented his position as a local favorite.
“I think it’s safe to say nobody has sold more tickets in the market than Bob Marley,” he said. “Those have always been near sell-outs if not sold out.”
In the shorter term, America’s Got Talent winner Terry Fator brings his ventriloquism act to the Paramount. Like with Etheridge, Mallette said the show was a coup for the Rutland area, with Fator regularly playing to massive audiences in Las Vegas.
