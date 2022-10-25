Laughs, magic and blues were added to the Paramount Theatre’s schedule Tuesday.
The Paramount announced upcoming appearances by comedian Brian Glowacki, stage magician Leon Etienne, blues legend Keb’ Mo’ and “The Voice” winners Girl Named Tom, filling out the theater’s winter and lineup.
Glowacki, who appears Jan. 21, does not yet have the sort of national profile that would get him his own Wikipedia page, but he should be a familiar face to Rutland comedy fans, having opened for Bob Marley on many of that comedian’s performances in Vermont.
“The guy is absolutely hilarious,” Paramount Executive Director Eric Mallette said. “He slayed every time he opened for Bob Marley, and I’m looking forward to seeing an entire set.”
Etienne’s show, which takes the stage Jan. 27, is titled “Magic Rocks” and the logo for it evokes ’80s heavy metal.
“What they try to project is, this isn’t your run-of-the-mill, rabbits-out-of-hats show,” Mallette said. “This is massive objects appeared and disappearing on stage. It’s a high-energy, high-caliber illusion magic show. Leon’s performed on pretty much every major television show.”
Mallette said magic shows have gotten the sort of audience reaction that has him looking to add them to the Paramount’s schedule on a regular basis.
“It’s one of those shows that transcends generations,” he said. “I don’t think that age has anything to do with whether you enjoy an illusionist.”
Keb’ Mo’ has appeared at the Paramount before, but Mallette said he thinks it’s been at least a decade. Mo’ is scheduled for Feb. 15.
“Keb’s a very special artist,” Mallette said. “He has five Grammys to his name. This is a guy who really carries the torch now for his genre of music.”
Last year, the trio Girl Named Tom became the first group, rather than an individual singer, to win NBC’s “The Voice.”
“It’s really unclassical interpretations of classic folk songs,” Mallette said. “Tremendous harmonies. It’s going to really celebrate the acoustics of the auditorium.
Girl Named Tom appears April 13.
Tickets for all four shows go on sale to the public Friday.
