Wynonna Judd, Mamma Mia and the Russian National Ballet will all take to the Paramount Theatre stage for the 2019-20 season.
The Paramount announced its lineup through the end of May, unveiling a familiar mix of classic rock, country, stand-up comedy and theater.
“I don’t think this season will be a surprise to anyone,” programming director Eric Mallette said. “I think this is the caliber of artist people have come to expect. ... It really is a multi-facted approach to entertainment. The market has said to us again and again, the community has shown us, that they want a performing arts center with a varied line-up.”
Among the newcomers to the stage is Postmodern Jukebox, a group that gained fame by posting videos to YouTube of swing and Motown-style covers of modern songs.
“They have such a limited touring schedule that it’s hard to nail them down,” Mallette said.
Cover bands figure heavily again this year, with tributes to Simon and Garfunkel, the Beatles and Fleetwood Mac on the schedule. “One Night of Queen” returns to the Paramount April 20. “Journeyman: A Journey to Eric Clapton,” scheduled for Nov. 22, features Kofi Baker, the son of Cream drummer Ginger Baker.
Arlo Guthrie, who performed in the first public show when the Paramount re-opened, returns Oct. 2. Kip Moore, who has scored a string of hits on the country charts in recent years, is scheduled for Oct. 26 while country superstar Wynonna Judd appears Oct. 3. Cheap Trick, Richard Marx, the Righteous Brothers and former Creed lead signer Scott Stapp are all in the line-up, as are classical/pop/jazz fusion ensemble Pink Martini, Christian rock group Tenth Avenue North and Celtic fiddler Natalie McMaster.
The comedy line-up includes Bob Marley and Bill Engvall.
A local production of “Mamma Mia” is slated for multiple nights Nov. 1-3, “Stomp” returns to the Paramount Jan. 3-4 and the Russian National Ballet does “Swan lake” March 14.
Mallette said he was proud of the family oriented shows, including “Sesame Street Live,” “Dinosaur World Live,” and “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show.”
“Finally getting ‘Sesame Street Live’ to stop in Rutland, I feel, is a major coup,” he said.
Another catch, according to Mallette, is the Champions of Magic show scheduled for April 30.
“That’s a big West End success story,” he said. “They’ve toured all over Europe and are just now coming to the States.”
