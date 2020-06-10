Eric Mallette started at the Paramount Theatre 16 years ago as a college intern.
Next month, he’ll be in charge.
The Paramount announced Wednesday that Bruce Bouchard would be stepping down as executive director after 12 years, effective July 1, but remain with the organization as its head of fundraising. Mallette, 34, moves up from programming director to interim executive director. Board Chairman Charlie Coughlin said the board has not decided whether it will do a search during that interim or give Mallette the job permanently.
“Right now, there’s so many things that are kind of different,” Coughlin said. “Eric is very capable, very knowledgeable, very experienced with the theater. That’s probably why we have no sense of urgency.”
Bouchard, 71, came from Saratoga, New York, to take over the Paramount in 2008. He said he had been thinking about stepping aside for some time.
“I passed quite a milestone,” he said. “I just passed my 50th year in this business.”
Bouchard said the anniversary made him start thinking about his future, and then the COVID-19 pandemic reordered his priorities.
“It’s time for me to begin to pull away and move on,” he said. “I figured, 50 years is a good long run, and it’s time to begin looking at what’s coming next —which is totally uncertain at this point.”
Bouchard said he endorsed Mallette to the board, but did not want to leave entirely while the theater was struggling with the pandemic closure. He said it was time for new blood in the top spot and the new ideas that come with it, which he said Mallette has already been supplying.
“Look at the drive-in; look at the fireworks,” he said, referring to two recently announced initiatives by the theater — taking over the Fourth of July fireworks show and launching a drive-in theater at the fairgrounds. “That’s all Eric.”
Bouchard said he was proud to have increased the Paramount’s fundraising five-fold during his tenure and to have acquired the HD-projection equipment and satellite hook-up which has enabled live broadcasts of sporting events and the Metropolitan Opera.
Mallette’s tenure at the Paramount predates Bouchard’s. He arrived in 2004, helping the box office with IT updates, and working his way from intern to assistant box office manager and through a handful of other positions until becoming programming manager in 2008.
A Brandon native who went to Castleton State College, Mallette said he got in touch with his passion for theater at the Paramount, and also found a way to help make his community more vibrant.
“A lot of people my age moved away,” he said. “I like it here.”
While it might sound intimidating to take over an organization that is effectively shut down, Mallette said he knows the Paramount well and knows what its staff is capable of.
“The collective history of the full staff here is well over 100 years,” he said. “The staff here has built a pretty magnificent machine. I’ve been part of a group of seven that’s poured blood, sweat and tears into the organization. There’s not much that needs to be changed.”
